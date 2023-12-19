Industries

    HTH and NSRI campaign promotes pool safety this festive season

    19 Dec 2023
    This festive season HTH, a provider of pool care products, and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) have formed a strategic partnership to raise awareness about pool safety.
    Source: NSRI This festive season HTH and NSRI have formed a strategic partnership to raise awareness about pool safety
    The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is the charity that saves lives on South African waters. The Festive Season is a time of joy and celebration, and many families choose to spend their holidays by the pool or beach.

    While these moments create lasting memories, it is crucial to prioritise safety to ensure a happy and accident-free holiday season.

    Elsabe Venter, marketing at HTH, says, 'We are proud to announce our partnership with NSRI to promote pool safety during the Festive Season, and beyond.

    “Our goal at HTH is to ensure the entire pool ecosystem is well cared for, and that means also ensuring our consumers are equipped with pool safety knowledge"

    NSRI CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson adds, "Safety around the swimming pool over the holiday period should be top of mind for all pool owners. Drowning is silent. If you can’t see your children and visitors in the water, you will not know that they are in difficulty."

    Robertson adds: “It is also important to remember that when consuming alcohol and supervising children swimming, your attention will be compromised.”

    Through this partnership, HTH and NSRI aim to make a positive impact on water safety awareness and contribute to safer festivities for families across South Africa.

    The campaign emphasises key pool safety tips for the Festive Season such as:

    1. Supervision: Always ensure that there is a responsible adult actively supervising children around the pool.
    2. Barriers: Install proper barriers, such as pool nets, fences and gates, to restrict access to the pool area.
    3. Learn CPR: Knowing CPR can be a lifesaver in emergencies. Consider taking a CPR course to be prepared.
    4. Water Awareness: Educate children about the importance of water safety, including the dangers of running or rough play around the pool.

    For more information about pool safety and the partnership, please visit NSRI or NSRI Emergency: 087 094 9774

    Read more: advertising, CSI, advertising campaign, National Sea Rescue Institute, NSRI, Retroviral, HTH
