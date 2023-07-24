Derek Watts calls it a day after 35 years with Carte Blanche

Derek Watts will not be returning to Carte Blanche.

Watts stated this in an interview with Rapport recently. This is despite saying he looked forward to returning to the show in June after M-Net stated that Watts has been diagnosed with cancer but is receiving treatment.

In the interview with Rapport, reported on by News24Watts says his time with the show as anchor and presenter has ended.

"A while back, we did have a discussion about it that this would have been my last year anyway. And the show is in a good place. There are absolutely wonderful people and journalists who ask the difficult questions without shying away," he says.

Only last month, in a taped recording filmed from his Netcare hospital bed in June, Watts revealed his cancer battle to Carte Blanche viewers but noted that he planned to return to the show.

"Really just wanted to say to our viewers – thank you for all the love, the messages, the prayers that give us all hope. And thanks, of course, for continuing to watch Carte Blanche. I'll be back soon, have a magic week and cheers for now," he says in the recording.

Last year Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer that had spread to his lungs. At that time he continued to present Carte Blanche.

However, then a sepsis infection in March led to him collapsing. Watts ended up in hospital and had to learn to walk again.

Watts has been a presenter of Carete Blanche since its inception in 1988.

He also recently appeared in a Castle Lite advertisement.