Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

The Hardy BoyseatbigfishAdvertising Media ForumDelta Victor BravoOrnicoThe BarHOT 102.7FMStoneMediaHeads 360DMASAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIconic CollectiveM&C Saatchi AbelHumanzDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

TV News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Beloved TV icon Derek Watts takes a break to prioritise health

12 Jun 2023
Renowned Carte Blanche presenter and South African television icon, Derek Watts, has made the decision to step back from his work to focus on his health.
Derek Watts is currently battling cancer. Source: Carte Blanche.
Derek Watts is currently battling cancer. Source: Carte Blanche.

Last year, Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer that spread to his lungs, while earlier this year he made the news after battling a severe case of sepsis.

Sepsis diagnosis

"Derek drew immense comfort from the thousands of messages he received during his recovery from sepsis," says Carte Blanche executive producer, John Webb.

"In the face of his cancer diagnosis, I know his determination will be fortified by the continued love and support of those to whom he has devoted his professional life. Alongside all of you, we send our heartfelt well wishes and strength to our patriarch, mentor, colleague, and friend."

Castle Lite advert. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheCampaign: Castle Lite and Derek Watts Lite'n Up

By 2 Feb 2023

Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group, also extends her warm wishes to Watts on his health journey. "M-Net would like to express our support and well wishes to veteran investigative journalist and long-standing Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts. We hold him, his family, and friends in our thoughts and prayers and wish him strength and courage as he fights this illness. The team at M-Net deeply respects and admires Derek for his commitment to the channel over the past 36 years. Derek's significant contribution to Carte Blanche forms an integral part of the M-Net brand's fabric and legacy. We will continue to stand by him during this challenging time."

Respected name

Watts has been with Carte Blanche since its inception in 1988, and his name has become synonymous with respected investigative journalism in South Africa.

Watts added: "Thank you for the overwhelming love, messages, and prayers that give us all hope. And, of course, thank you for continuing to watch Carte Blanche. I will be back with you soon."

NextOptions
Read more: cancer, journalist, sepsis, Derek Watts, Carte Blanche



Related

Eusebius McKaiser. Source: 702.
Eusebius McKaiser played a transformative role in talk radio in a democratic South Africa5 Jun 2023
Source:
Lesotho imposes nationwide curfew on residents after journalist killed19 May 2023
Source:
Board of Healthcare Funders' expo spotlights stagnant medical-scheme growth15 May 2023
Source:
Cancer a leading cause of life-insurance claims, report shows15 May 2023
Source:
Media fraternity mourns veteran journalist Enoch Duma15 May 2023
Don Lemon has been fired. Source: Screenshot.
Media shake up as Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson leave news stations25 Apr 2023
Songezo Zibi is the national leader of the new political party Rise Mzansi. Image sourced from Rise Mzansi website.
Former Business Day editor launches political party20 Apr 2023
Matome Maupi has died. Source: SABC.
Condolences pour in for late Thobela FM journalist Matome Maupi17 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz