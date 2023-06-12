Beloved TV icon Derek Watts takes a break to prioritise health

Renowned Carte Blanche presenter and South African television icon, Derek Watts, has made the decision to step back from his work to focus on his health.

Derek Watts is currently battling cancer. Source: Carte Blanche.

Last year, Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer that spread to his lungs, while earlier this year he made the news after battling a severe case of sepsis.

Sepsis diagnosis

"Derek drew immense comfort from the thousands of messages he received during his recovery from sepsis," says Carte Blanche executive producer, John Webb.

"In the face of his cancer diagnosis, I know his determination will be fortified by the continued love and support of those to whom he has devoted his professional life. Alongside all of you, we send our heartfelt well wishes and strength to our patriarch, mentor, colleague, and friend."

Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group, also extends her warm wishes to Watts on his health journey. "M-Net would like to express our support and well wishes to veteran investigative journalist and long-standing Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts. We hold him, his family, and friends in our thoughts and prayers and wish him strength and courage as he fights this illness. The team at M-Net deeply respects and admires Derek for his commitment to the channel over the past 36 years. Derek's significant contribution to Carte Blanche forms an integral part of the M-Net brand's fabric and legacy. We will continue to stand by him during this challenging time."

Respected name

Watts has been with Carte Blanche since its inception in 1988, and his name has become synonymous with respected investigative journalism in South Africa.

Watts added: "Thank you for the overwhelming love, messages, and prayers that give us all hope. And, of course, thank you for continuing to watch Carte Blanche. I will be back with you soon."