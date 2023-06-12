Hot 102.7FM powers Groves & Vineyards to 84% attendance increase

The organisers of the Groves & Vineyards Festival are celebrating a triumphant 2023 staging of the annual event, after partnering with Johannesburg-based radio station Hot 102.7FM and tapping into the power of the Hot brand.

The station played a pivotal role in increasing awareness of the event and driving ticket sales, cementing its position as a media partner of choice. Notably, by leveraging the popularity of the Hot 102.7FM brand and capitalising on its vast audience of active listeners, Groves & Vineyards witnessed a staggering 84% surge in its attendance, marking a significant leap from the previous year’s figures.

The numbers tell a story – 20 wine estates, 11 of South Africa’s top musical acts, and, most importantly, nearly 6,000 people through the gates at Casalinga in Muldersdrift.

– Laura Smuts, festival director of Groves & Vineyards

The partnership follows the station’s recent triumph on the world stage at the New York Festivals Radio Awards. Recognising the strength of its reputation, Hot 102.7FM was then approached by Groves & Vineyards to leverage its influential platforms and target its esteemed upper SEM audience to raise awareness for the star-studded event.

As part of its mission, Hot 102.7 FM utilised its influential platforms to drive awareness among its engaged upper SEM audience, aiming to surpass the previous year's ticket sales with a comprehensive integrated campaign spanning on-air and digital channels.

To extend the reach of the campaign, Hot 102.7 FM further amplified the interviews and content pieces across its social media platforms, giving even more ‘legs’ to the Groves & Vineyards campaign. The results were exceptional, with increased awareness and a substantial surge in attendance, exemplifying the station's ability to drive tangible results.

“The numbers tell a story – 20 wine estates, 11 of South Africa’s top musical acts, and, most importantly, nearly 6,000 people through the gates at Casalinga in Muldersdrift. This meant an increase of a whopping 84% on 2022’s attendance. Now, that’s a successful event!” said Laura Smuts, festival director of Groves & Vineyards.

The festival was held over a two-day period, with exhibitions and tasting opportunities from some of the country’s top wine estates and artisanal food suppliers. This was accompanied by live music from various artists, with the line-up completed by the Saxby Twins, Mi Casa, Mafikizolo, Jethro Tait, Jamie Lee Sexton, Easy Freak and Vin Deysl.

“We love partnering with events like Groves & Vineyards, particularly when there’s a clear fit with our upper SEM audience, and we feel our brand can play a strategic role in driving the event’s objectives – which in this case was ensuring a significant increase in ticket sales,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM.

“It’s just another example of the power of radio as a communication platform and the power of the Hot 102.7FM brand, and the influence our brand has with our loyal and engaged listenership.”

Hot 102.7FM has partnered with a host of different events since launching in July of 2021. This week, it will host The Pilgrimage Party at The Sound Room in Kyalami – a tribute to and celebration of the life of former radio presenter Mark Pilgrim, who died of cancer in March, with all proceeds going to the Reach for a Dream Foundation.



