The end of an era for Pretoria News

After 125 years, Pretoria News and Pretoria News Weekend will no longer be standalone newspapers.

“From 15 May 2023 Pretoria News will be incorporated into The Star; this will be in the form of a branded Pretoria-focused section in The Star, to be distributed in Pretoria and its usual areas,” said acting editor Kennedy Mudzuli.

A big change

He said Pretoria News Weekend will be incorporated into the Saturday Star.

“Our digital platform, as well as all the social media platforms are unaffected by these changes.It is common knowledge that Independent Media, like its print counterparts around the world, has had to adapt to a more digitally-focused working environment and era. The shift was exacerbated by the Covid-19 era, which forced us to adopt austerity measures to ensure the company’s survival as an alternative voice for the majority of South Africans,” said Mudzuli.

Many media companies in South Africa have had to take bold, difficult and often unpopular decisions to adapt to the prevailing conditions.

He said the decision came after Independent Media called a meeting of executives and editors to find creative ways to minimally impact the livelihoods of its mor than 1,000 employees.

“The amalgamation of the Pretoria News with The Star and Pretoria News Weekend with the Saturday Star was the outcome of these processes, which also affected other newspapers within the group,” said Mudzuli.

He said there were no job losses because of the change.

Time of reflection

Executive editor of production Renata Ford added: “The decision to close the printing of a newspaper title that has been in circulation for 125 years is undoubtedly a difficult one and is a historic moment, a sad moment, a moment of reflection, and one that signals a profound shift in the way we consume and engage with the media.”

The newspaper was recently put into the spotlight after it reported in 2021 that Tembisa local Gosiame Sithole had been pregnant with 10 babies. This was ruled to be fake news by the acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka in December.

After the ruling, editor and journalist who wrote the story Piet Rampedi resigned.