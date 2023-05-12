Industries

Africa


Sylvester Mokgope's inspirational journey: From cleaner to marketing manager

12 May 2023
Sylvester Mokgope's career journey is proof that dreams can come true. Despite starting as a cleaner, he worked his way up to become the marketing manager at Acornhoek Mall owned by New Africa Developments.
Sylvester Mokgope has been promoted to marketing manager. Source: Supplied.
Sylvester Mokgope has been promoted to marketing manager. Source: Supplied.

Born and bred in Acornhoek in Mpumalanga, Mokgope grew up playing soccer and had a talent for art. He was however forced to put some of his personal goals on hold when his parents divorced, and he was required to care for his two younger brothers.

A long journey

Mokgope matriculated at Lethipele Senior Secondary School in 2012, whereafter, he obtained a National Diploma in Policing from HJN Training college in Braamfontein. He also holds a N4 Public Management certificate from Ehlanzeni TVET College.

His first job was as a security guard at Greenstone Mall. He then worked in the kitchen at In2Food and as a facilitator at LoveLife (an NGO) before joining the Acornhoek Mall team as a cleaner.

Sibusiso Gumbi is the new head of marketing for the SABC. Source: SABC.
The SABC appoints Sibusiso Gumbi as new head of marketing

2 days ago

In 2018, while working as a cleaner at Acornhoek Mall, his bosses at NAD saw the potential in Mogkope and offered him a job as an exhibition coordinator and later he was promoted to the position of marketing coordinator at Dwarsloop Mall.

“Recently, I was promoted to a marketing manager at the prestigious Acornhoek Mall, where I am responsible for creating and implementing a strategic plan to attract foot traffic to the mall and promote the tenant offering.”

“I am extremely grateful to New Africa Developments because I can earn a good standard of living from this job and care for my loved ones,” said Mokgope.

Market yourself

He also handles social media management, tenant interviews on various broadcast media platforms, and coordinates exhibitions at the mall.

Mokgope said his greatest strengths are learning quickly, being humble, transferring skills and knowledge to others, and getting the job done on time.

His message of support for aspiring youth wanting to make a success of their lives, is to do a thorough search of what they want to study or become in life. Graduates should not sit at home waiting for a job that fits their qualifications; they should go out into the work environment and market themselves.

He plans to pursue a marketing diploma course and become a successful businessman.

