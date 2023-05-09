Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaWavemakerATKASA - Digital AgencyDentsuDStv Media Salesicandi CQSebenzaHellopeterIMC ConferenceHybrid Media ConsultingOgilvy South AfricaEast Coast RadioPrimedia BroadcastingHoorah DigitalOrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing & Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


The SABC appoints Sibusiso Gumbi as new head of marketing

9 May 2023
The SABC has announced that Sibusiso Gumbi is now the head of marketing.
Sibusiso Gumbi is the new head of marketing for the SABC. Source: SABC.
Sibusiso Gumbi is the new head of marketing for the SABC. Source: SABC.

Gumbi has experience in the media and advertising industry spanning over 10 years. He has held various positions within the SABC with increased responsibility over the years. These positions include various appointments at Motsweding FM as an events coordinator, marketing manager and acting station manager in 2019 to 2021. In 2021, he was appointed manager: radio marketing until this appointment.

During his tenure at the SABC, he was involved in two successful rebranding campaigns for Motsweding FM and Good Hope FM. He has worked on various key strategic projects with respective SABC radio station management teams. These projects included the execution of the first conglomerate diversification strategy which has seen Ukhozi FM adding new products that are significantly unrelated and with no commercial similarities (Modern imbadada, winter clothing range).

Image source: Dylan Barnes –
New SABC Board of Directors appointed

19 Apr 2023

Gumbi is passionate about marketing and its various disciplines. He holds a diploma in marketing management, bachelor of business administration (BBA) in marketing management, and bachelor of philosophy (BPhil) honours in marketing management, all qualifications obtained from IMM Graduate School.

Gumbi’s journey at the SABC started with a bursary awarded to him in 2008 which was followed by an internship program in 2013.

NextOptions
Read more: marketing, SABC, appointment, Sibusiso Gumbi

Related

Source:
How brands can achieve saliency through empathy4 May 2023
Source:
Metro FM Music Awards launch pop up channel2 May 2023
Virtual influencers: The future of digital marketing?
Virtual influencers: The future of digital marketing?26 Apr 2023
Source:
Survey of nano influencers provides insights that affirm the growth of the creator economy26 Apr 2023
#BehindtheSelfie: Yenani Madikwa, creative strategist for Africa at Bolt
#BehindtheSelfie: Yenani Madikwa, creative strategist for Africa at Bolt26 Apr 2023
Image supplied. The One Show 2023 finalist list has been revealed with close to four dozen countries and regions on the list, including South Africa and Africa
All the One Show 2023 SA finalists25 Apr 2023
The inductees will be celebrated in New York. Source:
American Marketing Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees25 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz