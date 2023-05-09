The SABC appoints Sibusiso Gumbi as new head of marketing

The SABC has announced that Sibusiso Gumbi is now the head of marketing.

Sibusiso Gumbi is the new head of marketing for the SABC. Source: SABC.

Gumbi has experience in the media and advertising industry spanning over 10 years. He has held various positions within the SABC with increased responsibility over the years. These positions include various appointments at Motsweding FM as an events coordinator, marketing manager and acting station manager in 2019 to 2021. In 2021, he was appointed manager: radio marketing until this appointment.

During his tenure at the SABC, he was involved in two successful rebranding campaigns for Motsweding FM and Good Hope FM. He has worked on various key strategic projects with respective SABC radio station management teams. These projects included the execution of the first conglomerate diversification strategy which has seen Ukhozi FM adding new products that are significantly unrelated and with no commercial similarities (Modern imbadada, winter clothing range).

Gumbi is passionate about marketing and its various disciplines. He holds a diploma in marketing management, bachelor of business administration (BBA) in marketing management, and bachelor of philosophy (BPhil) honours in marketing management, all qualifications obtained from IMM Graduate School.

Gumbi’s journey at the SABC started with a bursary awarded to him in 2008 which was followed by an internship program in 2013.