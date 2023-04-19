Industries

New SABC Board of Directors appointed

19 Apr 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the board of Directors of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for five years, effective from the date of the publication of notice in the government gazette.
Image source: Dylan Barnes –
Image source: Dylan Barnes – 123RF.com

The President has, in terms of section 13(1) of the Broadcasting Act, 1999 (Act No.4 of 1999), as amended, appointed the following persons as non-executive members of the Board of SABC:

  • Dr Renee Horne
  • Adv Tseliso Thipanyane;
  • Khathutshelo Ramukumba;
  • Nomvuyiso Batyi;
  • Phathiswa Magopeni;
  • Aifheli Makhwanya;
  • Magdalene Moonsamy;
  • Rearabetsoe Motaung;
  • David Maimela;
  • Dinkwanyane Mohuba;
  • Mpho Tsedu; and
  • Palesa Kadi

In terms of section 13(3) of the Act, President Ramaphosa designated Khathutshelo Ramukumba as Chairperson and Nomvuyiso Batyi as the Deputy Chairperson of the SABC Board.

“The SABC is a vital institution of our constitutional democracy. I trust the newly appointed board members will work hard at ensuring that South Africa continues to benefit from a stable, independent and effective national public broadcaster,” President Ramaphosa said.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
