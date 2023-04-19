New SABC Board of Directors appointed

The President has, in terms of section 13(1) of the Broadcasting Act, 1999 (Act No.4 of 1999), as amended, appointed the following persons as non-executive members of the Board of SABC:
In terms of section 13(3) of the Act, President Ramaphosa designated Khathutshelo Ramukumba as Chairperson and Nomvuyiso Batyi as the Deputy Chairperson of the SABC Board.
“The SABC is a vital institution of our constitutional democracy. I trust the newly appointed board members will work hard at ensuring that South Africa continues to benefit from a stable, independent and effective national public broadcaster,” President Ramaphosa said.
