Africa


Standard Bank appoints Diana Springer as head of brand and marketing

21 Jul 2023
Standard Bank has appointed Diana Springer as the new group head of brand and marketing.
Diana Springer has been appointed as head of brand and marketing. Source: Supplied.
Diana Springer has been appointed as head of brand and marketing. Source: Supplied.

Springer will be responsible for the strategic positioning of the Standard Bank brand and the execution of the brand and marketing operating model.

Experience

She has a wealth of experience, having previously worked on numerous blue chip local and international brands. Springer worked in London on major brands including Microsoft and Diageo. She was head of CRM Strategy at Ogilvy SA. In 2018 she was a founding partner of Black & White, a marketing strategy consultancy within the M&C Saatchi Group, and in 2022 was appointed to the M&C Saatchi group exco as the chief data and intelligence officer.

Image: Bizcommunity. Khensani Nobanda’s, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank has been appointed to the Board of the Loerie Awards Company
#Loeries2023: Khensani Nobanda on the importance of creativity in business growth and brand conversation

By 22 May 2023

Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank COO says: “We are immensely proud that we have been able to attract a talent like Diana to join Standard Bank. Brands globally are being faced with new challenges as their operating and competitive environments evolve and become more complex. It’s important that as the largest financial services group, by assets, we continue to deliver to our shareholders and contribute meaningfully to Africa’s growth. We believe that Diana has a wealth of expertise that will support the Group as it navigates and evolves in a complex operating environment.”

Brand value

Standard Bank has recently been named as most admired financial services brand by Brand Africa. Standard Bank was crowned the Top 25 financial services brand on the continent jumping from its sixth ranking position in 2022. Standard Bank was also ranked as South Africa’s most valuable banking brand by Brand Finance, with the brands value in 2023 increasing by 27% to R29.7bn.

“It’s truly a great honour to be appointed as the head of brand and marketing for Standard Bank Group,” says Springer.

“This brand is now 160 years old and has positioned itself as the leader on the continent. Its immensely exciting to be part of a Group that is gearing itself for the future, and to be part of the talented team that will face these challenges and opportunities head on.”

The appointment will be effective from 1 August 2023.

