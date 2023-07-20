DStv Content Creator Awards nominees revealed

It was all smiles and selfies as the nominees were announced for this year's DStv Content Creator Awards at Hallmark House in downtown Johannesburg.
The excitement over the past few weeks has been bubbling over as hundreds of entries came flooding in before being handed over to the panel of respected judges to score. It was from these scores that the top entries in each category were determined.
And here they are, the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards nominees (in no particular order):
Automotive Award
- Greg Dennis Reviews
- Juliet Mc Guire
- Matthew Kanniah / Heart of Motion
- MrHowMuch
- Reba S
Best Brand Collaboration Award
- DNA Brand Architects for Your Shade of Beautiful
- EssenceMediaCom for #IndodaCanShave
- Grey for Savanna Dry Goods - Waterproof Apparel for a World Underwater
- People Have Influence for Beauty Is You
- The Cavalry for Takealot | The Jenny Ruyter Saga
Cause/Social Commentary Award
- Doctor Siya for Bridging the Gaps in Sexual and Reproductive Health Education
- Minister of Menstruation for Crampin' My Style
- Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in South Africa
- Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation
- Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA
Emerging Creator Award powered by 947
- CharliXBoi
- God's Butler
- Khanyisa Unfiltered
- Kooks
- Natalie Wera
Fashion and Style Award
- Chernaylin
- K Naomi
- Kefilwe Mabote
- Moozlie
- Sni
Foodie Award
- Clem Pedro
- Dine With Tasha
- Mush Kitchen
- Sifo The Cooking Husband
- The Lazy Makoti
Song of the Year Award
- AKA for AKA ft. Nasty C - 'Lemons (Lemonade)’
- AKA for AKA & KDDO - 'Company’
- Ami Faku for Aymos & Ami Faku - 'Fatela'
- Inkabi Zezwe for Umbayimbayi
- Musa Keys for Kancane
Travel and Lifestyle Award
- Gophari
- Kierran Allen
- Simóne & Vernon
- Tebogo Pin-Pin
- Wander With Iana
Visual Art Award
- Aart Verrips
- Chernaylin
- Damn Vandal
- Karabo Poppy
- Ricollin
Knowledge Sharing Award
- Becoming Dr Andy
- CharliXBoi
- Financial Bunny
- Mooshtaffa
- Zethu Gqola
Alter Ego Award
- Cassidy Nicholson for Constantia Mom
- Sipho Twala for That Mozambican Dude
- Titus Mokou for Mologadi
- Tshoganyetso Mothoa for Neth Thunder
- Tumi Mmope for Tums the Narrator
Funniest Content Creator Award
- Ikho Kweba
- Katinka die kat
- Kooks
- Nathan Molefe
- Zayaan
Sol Content Creator Award
- Donovan Goliath
- Halle BBerry
- Lemii LoCo
- Mandisi
- Tadéus
Sports Fan Award
- Coach Kooks
- Lee Davidse
- Lemii LoCo
- Sam Tech Girl" Wright"
- The Manchester Derby
Thumb-stopping Award
- Chernaylin
- Donovan Goliath
- Khanyisa Unfiltered
- Mashstartup Nathan Molefe
- Omar Morto
Dance Award
- 250Machine
- Adriaan Hughes
- Justin De Nobrega
- Kelly KiKx
- Mr NT
Podcast of the Year Award presented by Spotify
- African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe
- Cnr Juta & De Beer
- Non Travelling Reserves
- Podcast and Chill With Mac G
- The Carol Ofori Podcast
- The Hustle With Justin Harrison
- The Journey Kwantu
- Your Mom with Schalk
DStv Content of the Year Award
Doctor Siya for Bridging the gaps in sexual and reproductive health educationLemii LoCo
Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in SA
Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA
Tadéus Tums the Narrator
“Looking at the calibre of the nominees this year, it reaffirms DStv’s commitment to being the title sponsor of DStv Content Creator Awards,” says Tshepiso Sathekge, Senior Manager: Sponsorship, Multichoice SA.
“As the home of entertainment and Africa’s leading storyteller, we partner with other platforms that recognise and profile our new set of narrators and talented creators from across the country. We are also excited to see which creator will walk away with the DStv Content of the Year Award trophy, the biggest category of the year,” adds Tshepiso.
Vote now and win!
From all the categories, seven go out to the public vote. It’s now up to you, the content-loving public, to decide who the winners will be in these categories:
- DStv Content of the Year Award
- SOL Best Content Creator Award
- Cause Award
- Emerging Content Creator Award, powered by 947
- Funniest Content Award
- Podcast of the Year, presented by Spotify Podcast
- Alter Ego Award
- Song of the Year Award
The 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards is brought to you in partnership with DStv, Samsung Galaxy, 947, TikTok, Spotify, SOL, Steyn Entertainment, LIFT and One-eyed Jack