DStv Content Creator Awards nominees revealed

It was all smiles and selfies as the nominees were announced for this year's DStv Content Creator Awards at Hallmark House in downtown Johannesburg.

The excitement over the past few weeks has been bubbling over as hundreds of entries came flooding in before being handed over to the panel of respected judges to score. It was from these scores that the top entries in each category were determined.

And here they are, the 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards nominees (in no particular order):

Automotive Award

Greg Dennis Reviews



Juliet Mc Guire



Matthew Kanniah / Heart of Motion



MrHowMuch



Reba S

Best Brand Collaboration Award

DNA Brand Architects for Your Shade of Beautiful



EssenceMediaCom for #IndodaCanShave



Grey for Savanna Dry Goods - Waterproof Apparel for a World Underwater



People Have Influence for Beauty Is You



The Cavalry for Takealot | The Jenny Ruyter Saga

Cause/Social Commentary Award

Doctor Siya for Bridging the Gaps in Sexual and Reproductive Health Education



Minister of Menstruation for Crampin' My Style



Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in South Africa



Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation



Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA

Emerging Creator Award powered by 947

CharliXBoi



God's Butler



Khanyisa Unfiltered



Kooks



Natalie Wera

Fashion and Style Award

Chernaylin



K Naomi



Kefilwe Mabote



Moozlie



Sni

Foodie Award

Clem Pedro



Dine With Tasha



Mush Kitchen



Sifo The Cooking Husband



The Lazy Makoti

Song of the Year Award

AKA for AKA ft. Nasty C - 'Lemons (Lemonade)’



AKA for AKA & KDDO - 'Company’



Ami Faku for Aymos & Ami Faku - 'Fatela'



Inkabi Zezwe for Umbayimbayi



Musa Keys for Kancane

Travel and Lifestyle Award

Gophari



Kierran Allen



Simóne & Vernon



Tebogo Pin-Pin



Wander With Iana

Visual Art Award

Aart Verrips



Chernaylin



Damn Vandal



Karabo Poppy



Ricollin

Knowledge Sharing Award

Becoming Dr Andy



CharliXBoi



Financial Bunny



Mooshtaffa



Zethu Gqola

Alter Ego Award

Cassidy Nicholson for Constantia Mom



Sipho Twala for That Mozambican Dude



Titus Mokou for Mologadi



Tshoganyetso Mothoa for Neth Thunder



Tumi Mmope for Tums the Narrator

Funniest Content Creator Award

Ikho Kweba



Katinka die kat



Kooks



Nathan Molefe



Zayaan

Sol Content Creator Award

Donovan Goliath



Halle BBerry



Lemii LoCo



Mandisi



Tadéus

Sports Fan Award

Coach Kooks



Lee Davidse



Lemii LoCo



Sam Tech Girl" Wright"



The Manchester Derby

Thumb-stopping Award

Chernaylin



Donovan Goliath



Khanyisa Unfiltered



Mashstartup Nathan Molefe



Omar Morto

Dance Award

250Machine



Adriaan Hughes



Justin De Nobrega



Kelly KiKx



Mr NT

Podcast of the Year Award presented by Spotify

African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe



Cnr Juta & De Beer



Non Travelling Reserves



Podcast and Chill With Mac G



The Carol Ofori Podcast



The Hustle With Justin Harrison



The Journey Kwantu



Your Mom with Schalk

DStv Content of the Year Award

Doctor Siya for Bridging the gaps in sexual and reproductive health education

Lemii LoCo



Mooshtaffa for The Privatisation of Prisons/Correctional Facilities in SA



Siv Ngesi for MENstruation Foundation Slaying Goliath for RIP AKA



Tadéus Tums the Narrator

“Looking at the calibre of the nominees this year, it reaffirms DStv’s commitment to being the title sponsor of DStv Content Creator Awards,” says Tshepiso Sathekge, Senior Manager: Sponsorship, Multichoice SA.

“As the home of entertainment and Africa’s leading storyteller, we partner with other platforms that recognise and profile our new set of narrators and talented creators from across the country. We are also excited to see which creator will walk away with the DStv Content of the Year Award trophy, the biggest category of the year,” adds Tshepiso.

Vote now and win!

From all the categories, seven go out to the public vote. It’s now up to you, the content-loving public, to decide who the winners will be in these categories:

DStv Content of the Year Award

SOL Best Content Creator Award

Cause Award

Emerging Content Creator Award, powered by 947

Funniest Content Award

Podcast of the Year, presented by Spotify Podcast

Alter Ego Award

