Africa


DStv Content Creator Awards 2023 to shine a light on people who make us feel good

5 May 2023
The second annual DStv Content Creator Awards is open for entries. The closing date for entries is 19 June 2023, and is for content created between April 2022 and April 2023, with the Awards show taking place on Saturday, 9 September.
Image supplied. The second annual DStv Content Creator Awards is open for entries
The Awards, for South African content creators, brands, influencers and agencies, recognises the best piece of content or platform online.

Last year saw the inaugural awards recognise the likes of Nadia Jaftha, Donovan Goliath, Lemii Loco, Coconut Kelz, Siv Ngesi, Rudi Smit, Kim Jayde and the other 2022 winners.

This year the organisers have introduced a new entry platform, Judgify, to make it easier and simpler to enter.

In addition the Awards have introduced new elements and big changes across the categories, with several new awards being introduced, while some of the favourites return.

Creators, brands and agencies may enter multiple categories if they’re applicable, but unlike last year, you may only enter once in some categories, so choose your entry wisely.

Most categories are free to enter. The agency/brand categories have a nominal entry fee, with the proceeds going towards a workshop for emerging talent.

Image supplied. All the inaugural DStv content Creators Awards winners
All the DStv Content Creator Awards winners

12 Sep 2022

Categories

This year’s categories are now split into two buckets, namely: Captivating Content and Special Interest.

Captivating Content

These categories are determined by public vote.

  • Cause/Social Commentary Award
  • Sol Content Creator Award
    Thumb-stopping Award
  • Emerging Creator Award
  • Alter-Ego Award
  • Funniest Content Award
  • Song of the Year Award
  • Podcast of the Year Award
  • Best Brand Collaboration Award

Also in this category, is the DStv Content Creator of the Year Award. Like last year, creators cannot enter this Award. Instead, the top five highest-scored pieces of content of all entries in the Captivating Content bucket will automatically become the five nominees.

Special Interest

  • Knowledge Sharing Award
  • Fashion & Style Award
  • Foodie Award
  • Dance Award
  • Automotive Award
  • Travel & Lifestyle Award
  • Visual Arts Award
  • Sports Fan Award

Source:
5 influencer marketing trends to follow in 2023

By 7 Feb 2023

Shining a light on the people who make us feel good

The Awards are in partnership with DStv, TikTok, Sol, and One-eyed Jack, with DStv again the title sponsor.

“Along with the Content Creator Awards, DStv shares the aim of shining a light on the people who make us feel good,” says Tshepiso Sathekge, senior manager: sponsorship, Multichoice SA.

“As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are excited to once again recognise and honour new age narrators and uplift exceptional local talent across a range of content pillars and platforms,” adds Tshepiso.

“What’s more, this year DStv will launch the highly anticipated series Shaka Ilembe which premieres in June this year. Another example of how content creation is always at the forefront.”

Key dates

  • Entries open: 3 May to 19 June
  • Content Creator workshop: June
  • Judging: June-July
  • Nominee announcement: July
  • Voting opens (public voting categories only): July
  • Voting closes: August
  • Awards show: Saturday 9 September

Enter the Awards here.

NextOptions
Read more: Brands, DStv, influencers, One-eyed Jack, content creators, Sol, TikTok

