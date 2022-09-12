All the DStv Content Creator Awards winners

The first ever DStv Content Creator Awards saw Nadia Jaftha, the biggest winner of the evening when she was named DStv Content of the Year Award.

Image supplied. All the inaugural DStv content Creators Awards winners

The content creator also took home the Comedy Award and Thumb-stopping Award at the inaugural awards that were held on the weekend at the Galleria in Sandton and attended by more than 400 people, including the nominees, celebs, invited guests and sponsors.

Speaking about her win, Nadia said, “It is an honour to win such an award, and never in my wildest thoughts did I think that I would win three awards. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and to everyone who voted for any of the amazing content creators who were nominees in their respective categories.”

When accepting her Thumb-Stopping Award, Nadia called her mom live on stage. “Mommy, I won an award,” an elated Nadia said. “You are just the best,” her mom responded proudly.

A validation

“These awards validate the hard work and determination that every single content creator in the room and those at home put into the content they create, and I would like to thank every single creator, our title sponsor, DStv, and all the other sponsors who put everything behind these awards,” said Manuela Dias de Deus, CEO of the DStv Content Creator Awards.

“DStv is thrilled to be a partner to the awards where we see content creators starting to get some well-deserved recognition. As Africa’s most loved storyteller we are excited at the prospect of recognising new age narrators and uplifting exceptional local talent. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, this is just the beginning,” said Simon Camerer, COO, Multichoice SA.

All winners received a bespoke trophy designed and created by talented Durban artist That Damn Vandal which represents the uniqueness of each creator and their content.

The winners

(Listed in no particular order)

Content of the Year Award presented by DStv: Nadia Jaftha

Nadia Jaftha SOL Best Content Creator Award: Lemii Loco

Lemii Loco Thumb-Stopping Award: Nadia Jaftha

Nadia Jaftha Emerging Kasi Content Creator Award: Ms Lanii

Ms Lanii Kasi Content Creator Award: Nathan Molefe

Nathan Molefe Alter Ego Award: Coconut Kelz

Coconut Kelz Comedy Award: Nadia Jaftha

Nadia Jaftha Cause Award: Siv Ngesi (Sanitary Pad Vending Machine)

Siv Ngesi (Sanitary Pad Vending Machine) Netwerk24 Smaakmaker: Qman & Borrie

Qman & Borrie How I Shot It Award: Donovan Goliath

Donovan Goliath Social Commentary Award: Slaying Goliath

Slaying Goliath Podcast of the Year: Our Love Journey With Mpoomy & Brenden

Our Love Journey With Mpoomy & Brenden Stitch Award: Yasien Fredericks

Yasien Fredericks Performance Award (Music/Dance): Rudi Smit

Rudi Smit Film/Festival/Event Art Award: Daniel Rheed

Daniel Rheed Pop Culture Art Award: Falko Fantastic

Falko Fantastic Best Brand-owned Platform presented by Meltwater: Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar

Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar Best Game/App Award presented by INJOZI: Savanna Cider Launches Gugu

Savanna Cider Launches Gugu Best Influencer Campaign Award: My Kreepy Teacher (Retroviral)

My Kreepy Teacher (Retroviral) Fitness Award: Zinhle Masango

Zinhle Masango Beauty Award: Phaello Tshabalala

Phaello Tshabalala Fashion & Style Award: Kim Jayde

Kim Jayde Foodie Award: Lorna Maseko

Lorna Maseko Automotive Award: Muzi Sambo Everything Cars

Muzi Sambo Everything Cars Best Reaction Video presented by DStv: Nonto Rubushe

Highlights of the event

The highlights of the blue carpet included Melanie Bala, Robot Boii, Lasizwe, Bontle and Candice Modiselle, Nadia Jaftha, Donovan Goliath, Kim Jayde, Zanele Potelwa, Banele Ndaba, Chanley Wong, Lasizwe, Roxy Burger, Coconut Kelz, Chad Jones and Tamara Dey.

Broadcast live by Halle B Berry and Dezz Lee on the award’s entertainment platform partner, TikTok, viewers at home got to be in on the action and be the first to see nominees arriving and being interviewed.

Before the start of the show, guests also had plenty of opportunity for selfies and content moments as the event’s sponsors, DStv, Vuse, Netwerk24, Crocs activated outside the venue. Ayeye moments to 360-glam cams, personalised Crocs and the coolest Vuse chill lounge set the tone for an epic night ahead.

Hosted by comedian, Loyiso Madinga, the awards brought to life some of the most viewed social media reels and videos in the form of an opening dance piece, choreographed by none other than Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio. This kicked off the show with energy and vibe and included favourite dances and sounds from the likes of Moghelingz, Khanyisa Jaceni, Robot Boii and Chad Jones.

The awards show, produced by writer and director, Nina Hastie, who also happened to be a nominee for the SOL Best Content Creator Award, featured hilarious spoofs of DStv’s popular reality show, Real Housewives of Cape Town (aka Reel Housewives of DStv Content Creator Awards) which starred awards nominees Nadia Jaftha, Prev Reddy, Cassidy Nicholson, and Nina Hastie. You had to see it to believe it!

In true social media fashion, the awards ended with a Bollywood challenge that got the audience ready for the epic afterparty, which was headlined by PH, FKA Mash, D’Phault and ReaDaSoul.