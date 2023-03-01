Industries

Amore Bekker leaving RSG after 20 years of broadcasting

1 Mar 2023
Radio presenter Amore Bekker, currently presenting the morning program Alhoebekker on RSG, will be leaving the station after two decades.
Amore Bekker. Source: Supplied.
Amore Bekker. Source: Supplied.

Bekker will present her last Alhoebekker show from 9.00am to 12pm on Friday 28 April 2023.

Popular books

Bekker, who graduated with a drama degree has also published a number of top-selling books that were based on her programs and features.

She started with RSG in 2003 with the program Brekfis met Bekker, after which Tjailatyd followed, the afternoon drive show which she presented for 12 years. This led to the publication of the Tjailaresepte (Tjaila recipes) books. Later Hartstories – Huis toe met ‘n ligter tred (Stories of the heart) followed. This book was based on the ‘driving home’ stories that Bekker read on air in her program. One of the popular features on Tjailatyd was stories about co-incidence, which Bekker described as Toe-Val-Lig (And then light fell) and that also resulted in a popular book.

DJ Fresh. Source: Instagram
DJ Fresh launches podcast

2 days ago

In 2003, she invited the actress and singer Antoinette Pienaar to share her knowledge about herbs on air and to this day Pienaar charms the listeners with her weekly wisdom.

Award winner

Bekker was awarded with an ATKV Media Award for her Bottels vir Beaufort (Bottles for Beaufort) project, where she mobilised people across the country to send water to the drought-stricken Beaufort West. At the time she said nothing is as powerful as an idea that has ripened.

She also won two ATKV Media Awards for Tjailatyd, as well as an ATKV Media Award for her interview with the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Bekker feels that you have to greet people before they want to greet you.

“Never overstay your welcome,” she says. “You must also greet in such a manner, that you can always return, should you wish.” She now wants to concentrate on motivational talks, voice artist work and acting.

“I’m grateful that I could broadcast at RSG for twenty years. I’ve learned and experienced so much; it was the perfect learning ground for me on all levels. Thank you, thank you!”

RSG’s business manager, Louise Jooste, said, “Amore Bekker is a radio legend in the Afrikaans broadcast industry. She understands the intimacy and power of the medium, and is a splendid storyteller that created so many outstanding broadcasting moments and projects. She leaves a huge void and deep footprints which will be remembered for a long time.”

