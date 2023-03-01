BehindtheSelfie: Emma King, founder and managing director of The Friday Street Club

I love that we can combine strategic thinking and creativity in everything we do. And I also love the people in the industry, and particularly the incredible people in my team, who are clever, creative, funny, kind and brave.
It sounds like a cliché, but every day really is different. We work with lots of clients across lots of industries, and we do different things for each of them. So, for example, here are some of the things I have been up to in the last week or so:
I am also planning a photographic art exhibition; pulling together a few new business pitches; wrapping up our end of year financials and more….
I studied Fine Art and English Literature at UCT, combing my two passions of visual creativity and writing. I then went to the UK and after a few random odd jobs, started as a receptionist in a PR company. I had no idea what PR was, but it looked glamourous and I thought it had something to do with magazines which sounded fun.
Ten years later I had worked my way up through several PR agencies in London, working on some global brands, including heading up the Cathay Pacific Airlines press office and also spending time on the ground in Nigeria and Ghana managing campaigns for Guinness. I came back to Cape Town about 10 years ago, worked in a few PR and ad agencies and then founded The Friday Street Club – and here we are today!
I always listen to podcasts when I am driving around and am currently switching between true crime ones like Crime Junkies and nerdy history ones like The Rest is History. My favourite one was from last year or so called Sweet Bobby – a mad tale of someone being catfished for over a decade. I always have a book on the go, and at the moment I’m into dark, grim detective series – currently I am reading the JD Kirk series about a miserable Scottish detective.
This one always makes me laugh, because I feel like I am always doing this (even if it’s just inside my head).
My mom. She is an incredible woman, a leading scientist in her day working with fresh water ecosystems. She taught me to be brave and ambitious in my career; to aim high; and to look at ways in which to bring about positive change and impact in the way that I live and operate the business.
A horse riding teacher, a helicopter pilot or an artist. I also wanted to fly and tried to make some wings out of leaves stuck together with sellotape, so clearly I wasn’t very sensible.
Hell yes!