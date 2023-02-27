Industries

DJ Fresh launches podcast

27 Feb 2023
Media personality DJ Fresh has launched a new podcast that airs on Fridays.
DJ Fresh. Source: Instagram
DJ Fresh. Source: Instagram

WAW! What a Week with DJ Fresh, launched after fans asked him to create a podcast.

The podcast aims to reconnect the DJ with his biggest followers and draw in a new audience.

"My love for connecting with audients on various platforms goes beyond sharing information. I firmly believe that being able to impact someone’s life in a positive way is part of our journey. From music to conversation to just being, your words could save someone”, said DJ Fresh.

Source:
Radio in South Africa turns 100 - and collides with podcasting and streaming

By 10 Feb 2023

The audience has a front row seat in conversation with DJ Sbu, Oskido, Eugene Khoza, and Botsang Modimowame Moiloa as guests in the debut episode of WAW! What a Week with DJ Fresh, which airs on Fridays at 3pm on YouTube. If you know anything about The Big Dawg, this podcast is filled with laughter, but it also discusses current events both locally and globally as it wraps up the week that was.

DJ Fresh said he wants to engage his fans in meaningful conversations on subjects that are not usually mainstream.

