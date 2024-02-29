Industries

    Tee off for a good cause!

    Issued by OFM Radio
    20 Jun 2024
    20 Jun 2024
    The annual Shoprite Checkers OFM Chip 4 Charity returns in 2024, for a 20th year, bringing together golf enthusiasts for a series of exciting events in Kimberley, Kroonstad, and Orkney. All proceeds will go towards local charities and beneficiaries.
    Tee off for a good cause!

    There are Shoprite Checkers vouchers worth R50,000 up for grabs for all players across the three events.

    • 11 July 2024: Kimberley Golf Club, Kimberley
    • 18 July 2024: Kroonstad Golf Club, Kroonstad
    • 25 July 2024: Orkney Golf Club, Orkney

    The Good Morning Breakfast Show will broadcast live from each event from 06:00 to 09:00, adding excitement to the individual days’ activities.

    Tee off for a good cause!

    According to OFM brand manager, Bianca Smit, “We are thrilled to once again partner with Shoprite Checkers on the loved Chip 4 Charity for an incredible 2oth year. Golf enthusiasts from across Central South Africa come together not only for the love of the game but to make a meaningful impact in the regions community. OFM is proud to host this initiative, and OFM look forward to seeing everyone on the greens for a day of fun, competition, and philanthropy.”

    Join OFM for a day of fun, camaraderie, and giving back to the community. Community participation helps support important local charities and beneficiaries, making a difference in many lives. To book your spot, ww.chip4charity.co.za.

    For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.

