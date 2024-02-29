Tee off for a good cause!

The annual Shoprite Checkers OFM Chip 4 Charity returns in 2024, for a 20th year, bringing together golf enthusiasts for a series of exciting events in Kimberley, Kroonstad, and Orkney. All proceeds will go towards local charities and beneficiaries.

There are Shoprite Checkers vouchers worth R50,000 up for grabs for all players across the three events.

11 July 2024: Kimberley Golf Club, Kimberley



18 July 2024: Kroonstad Golf Club, Kroonstad



25 July 2024: Orkney Golf Club, Orkney

The Good Morning Breakfast Show will broadcast live from each event from 06:00 to 09:00, adding excitement to the individual days’ activities.

According to OFM brand manager, Bianca Smit, “We are thrilled to once again partner with Shoprite Checkers on the loved Chip 4 Charity for an incredible 2oth year. Golf enthusiasts from across Central South Africa come together not only for the love of the game but to make a meaningful impact in the regions community. OFM is proud to host this initiative, and OFM look forward to seeing everyone on the greens for a day of fun, competition, and philanthropy.”

Join OFM for a day of fun, camaraderie, and giving back to the community. Community participation helps support important local charities and beneficiaries, making a difference in many lives. To book your spot, ww.chip4charity.co.za.

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.