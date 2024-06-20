Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCHeineken BeveragesNinety9centsMpactBataHook, Line & SinkerEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Food & bev. services News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Despite declining fuel sales, forecourt retail sector shows growth

    20 Jun 2024
    20 Jun 2024
    Despite declining fuel sales, a new report by Trade Intelligence reveals a growing forecourt retail sector. The report examines the forecourt retail market, key players and shoppers.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    As shoppers become increasingly time-pressured, convenience is a growing necessity, and South Africa’s forecourt stores have positioned themselves effectively to meet this need. Understanding the dynamics of this channel has thus become fundamental for FMCG suppliers and manufacturers wishing to capitalise on this growing sector.

    A growing sector

    An interesting paradox playing out in forecourts is that while fuel sales are declining, sales in their retail stores are growing:

    • SA fuel sales have dropped -7.6% over 2022/2023 vs 2018/2019
    • However, forecourt retail sales grew +8.5% in 2023 to R33bn (vs 2022 at R30.7bn)
    • Fuel forecourt footprint has increased +14.5% over the last five years, i.e. +582 net new forecourts since 2019, indicating that fuel retailers are ramping up their focus on forecourt retail to supplement revenue

    “As fuel sales continue to decline, non-fuel retail offerings are gaining prominence in the forecourt sector,” says Sandy Sutton, retail analyst at Trade Intelligence.

    As such, the forecourt retail market remains a growing opportunity, with most fuel retailers expanding their footprint and in-store offerings, and some new players entering this space.

    An exception is Shell, which recently announced its plan to divest some of its South African assets, including its 600+ service stations. This decision is not limited to South Africa, however, and is in line with a shift in Shell’s global strategy to divest retail fuel stations. Speculation is rife as to how things will play out exactly, but the 600+ forecourt stores will end up in new hands.

    A protestor holds a placard as she joins a demonstration against oil major Royal Dutch Shell's plans to start seismic surveys to explore petroleum systems off the country's popular Wild Coast, at Muizenberg beach in Cape Town. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    Shell confirms intention to exit SA

      6 May 2024

    Fuel retailers expanding partnerships with food retailers

    “Forecourt convenience stores have evolved into one-stop shops, with an increasing breadth of products, quick service restaurants and value-added services, often in collaboration with specialist retailers and suppliers,” says Sutton.

    The numbers are telling – retail partnership forecourt footprint has increased +69% over last five years, with FreshStop (Food Lover’s Market) having the highest number of partnership locations at 348 within Astron Energy forecourts.

    Astron Energy continues 15-year journey with FreshStop
    Astron Energy continues 15-year journey with FreshStop

    13 May 2024

    But what drives the shopper to a forecourt?

    “Forecourt stores are increasingly associated with meeting immediate needs for on-the-go shoppers,” explains Sutton. Ease of shop and location are hygiene factors, but customer service can be a critical differentiator. And when it comes to driving fuel choice, rewards programmes dominate, with most fuel retailers now offering both proprietary and partnership loyalty programmes.

    Another prominent focus is fast food. Sixty-eight percent of forecourt shoppers buy takeaways and the fast-food brand available is a big drawcard, with 66% of shoppers noting that the fast-food brand is important to them.

    But what about the barriers? For those who do not shop at forecourt retail stores, their biggest ‘complaint’ is that they are too expensive. Overall, though, most shoppers perceive forecourt prices to be reasonable and many now expect good promotions at their local petrol station store too, not just their supermarket.

    For more on these and many other insights, see the Trade Intelligence SA Forecourt Retail Report here.

    Read more: forecourt retail, Trade Intelligence, FMCG sector
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    State of the Retail Nation: FMCG trade sales climb 7.7% to R112bn
    State of the Retail Nation: FMCG trade sales climb 7.7% to R112bn
    22 May 2024
    Cash finds itself 'virtually' out of fashion
    Cash finds itself 'virtually' out of fashion
     11 Apr 2024
    Health and beauty sector indicates high growth and shifting shopper behaviour
    Health and beauty sector indicates high growth and shifting shopper behaviour
    27 Mar 2024
    SA&#x2019;s grocery retailers: comparative report reveals winners
    SA’s grocery retailers: comparative report reveals winners
     20 Feb 2024
    Retail trend riptides: time to sink or swim
    Retail trend riptides: time to sink or swim
     25 Jan 2024
    State of the Retail Nation - liquor and private label products shines
    State of the Retail Nation - liquor and private label products shines
    13 Nov 2023
    Trade Intelligence enters the Kenyan market
    Trade Intelligence enters the Kenyan market
    8 Nov 2023
    Shaping the future of retail
    Shaping the future of retail
    26 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz