Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Energy News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Shell confirms intention to exit SA

    By Wendell Roelf
    6 May 2024
    6 May 2024
    Oil major Shell will divest its majority shareholding from a local South African downstream unit after a comprehensive review of its businesses across all regions, it said on Monday.
    A protestor holds a placard as she joins a demonstration against oil major Royal Dutch Shell's plans to start seismic surveys to explore petroleum systems off the country's popular Wild Coast, at Muizenberg beach in Cape Town. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    A protestor holds a placard as she joins a demonstration against oil major Royal Dutch Shell's plans to start seismic surveys to explore petroleum systems off the country's popular Wild Coast, at Muizenberg beach in Cape Town. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

    "As a result of this review, Shell has decided to reshape the downstream portfolio and intends to divest our shareholding in SDSA ... this decision was not taken lightly," a Shell statement said. It did not specify when the decision took effect.

    Shell Downstream SA (SDSA) was formed after Shell South Africa and black empowerment company, Thebe Investment Corporation, agreed a decade ago to merge Shell South Africa Marketing and Shell South Refining businesses. Thebe held a 28% equity stake.

    Source:
    Ster-Kinekor to retrench more than 200 employees

    18 Apr 2024

    Shell, which has been present in South Africa for more than century, is still exploring the country's offshore, incurring opposition from environmental campaigners who have launched court action.

    During the divestment process, Shell said on Monday it would work to preserve SDSA's operating capabilities and maintain its brand presence.

    A Thebe spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

    Refinery problems

    One of SDSA's main assets and South Africa's largest refinery, Sapref, in the east coast port city of Durban has not been operating since 2022 when Shell and its refinery joint venture partner, BP, decided on a spending freeze and halt to the refinery's operations.

    Flooding along the coast that killed nearly 400 people that same year severely damaged the plant, which at that stage provided around 35% of South Africa's refining capacity.

    South Africa's Central Energy Fund said two years ago it was interested in Sapref, which has a nameplate capacity of 180,000 barrels per day, as it seeks to overcome energy security concerns.

    On Monday, an energy official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said CEF had signed a non-disclosure agreement with the parties involved and therefore could not comment.

    South Africa is a net importer of refined petroleum products, a challenge exacerbated since the closure of Sapref and the country's second largest refinery Enref, also in Durban.

    Read more: Thebe Investment Corporation, Shell South Africa, Central Energy Fund, Wendell Roelf
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    An oil rig lights up Cape Town harbour as the sun sets. The giant floating platforms are becoming regular visitors to the port as the city is marketing itself as the service hub for the lucrative oil fields off the west coast of Africa. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    New Africa Energy Bank to Invest $5bn in oil and gas projects
     28 Mar 2024
    Source: Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan.
    Public enterprises minister to retire after elections
     8 Mar 2024
    A view shows solar panels at the green hydrogen proof-of-concept site in Vredendal. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander
    $1.3bn fund launched to build transmission lines across Southern Africa
     5 Mar 2024
    Shell invites applications for its 2024 bursary programme
    Shell invites applications for its 2024 bursary programme
    21 Feb 2024
    The Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in south London. Source: Reuters/Toby Melville
    Shell joins international sell-off of Nigeria onshore oil and gas holdings
     17 Jan 2024
    Overwhelmed African ports grapple with surging ship traffic amid Red Sea crisis
    Overwhelmed African ports grapple with surging ship traffic amid Red Sea crisis
     27 Dec 2023
    Good news for motorists as fuel prices expected to decrease in January 2024
    Good news for motorists as fuel prices expected to decrease in January 2024
    18 Dec 2023
    Source: Alex Eckermann/Unsplash
    DMRE launches bid window for electricity generation
     15 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz