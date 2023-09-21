Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Coal, Oil & Gas News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Undeterred ExxonMobil pushes forward with Mozambique LNG project

    By Wendell Roelf and Manuel Mucari
    3 May 2024
    3 May 2024
    ExxonMobil is "optimistic and pushing forward" with its delayed Rovuma liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique and expects a final investment decision at the end of next year, a company official said at an energy conference.
    A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed ExxonMobil logo. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
    A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed ExxonMobil logo. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

    ExxonMobil and its partner Eni are developing the Rovuma LNG project in offshore Area 4 in northern Mozambique, with Exxon leading the construction and operation of the onshore liquefaction and related facilities, while Eni concentrates on the Coral floating LNG and upstream operations.

    When TotalEnergies declared force majeure in 2021 due to an offensive by Islamic State-linked insurgents that threatened its Area 1 Mozambique LNG plant, ExxonMobil was also affected due to the development of shared and common facilities, such as an LNG jetty and offloading facility.

    Mabola Protected Area in the Mpumalanga grasslands is under threat of coal mining. Archive photo: supplied
    Proposed coal mine in Mpumalanga grasslands back in court

      19 hours

    "We recognise there are challenges and there are. We recognise that those challenges can be overcome if we work together," Arne Gibbs, general manager at ExxonMobil Mozambique, told an energy conference in Maputo.

    "My message is quite simple … We are optimistic, we are pushing forward," he said of a project expected to enter a front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase in a few months.

    Less harmful emissions

    The project, initially slated for 15 million metric tons per annum (mtpa), has been redesigned to a new modular, electric LNG 18mtpa plant that offers more flexibility and produces less harmful emissions, Gibbs said.

    "It was important to change our design to a project that is ready-made, that is fit for purpose for the current business environment, including the attention to CO2 emissions and GHG (greenhouse gases)," he added.

    In March, Credit Agricole said it would not provide financing to two major LNG projects, including Rovuma, citing commitments to refrain from new fossil fuel developments.

    Gibbs said the company recognised that the security situation had improved significantly, due to the intervention of a regional military force as well as military support from Rwanda to Mozambique.

    Exxon said in February that it was monitoring security developments in the Cabo Delgado province, where Islamic State-linked militants launched a new wave of attacks this year.

    Read more: ExxonMobil, Credit Agricole, ENI, LNG
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    Credit Agricole says it will not fund two major LNG projects
    26 Mar 2024
    Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets with President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi inside the Madama Palace (Senate) as Italy hosts the Italy-Africa summit in Rome, Italy. Source: Reuters/Remo Casilli
    Italy joins race for African energy in new deal
     30 Jan 2024
    The Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in south London. Source: Reuters/Toby Melville
    Shell joins international sell-off of Nigeria onshore oil and gas holdings
     17 Jan 2024
    Eni announces the introduction of gas into the Tango floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility moored in Congolese waters. Source: Eni
    SA’s largest onshore LNG project shows forward momentum in gas sector for 2024
     3 Jan 2024
    Egbert Faibille Jr delivered a public lecture on Ghana's energy sector at the University of Ghana 75-year anniversary in January. Source: x.com
    Ghana ponders sliding scale oil royalties to stimulate investment
     16 Nov 2023
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press conference on the day of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels. Source: Reuters/Johanna Geron
    Germany is willing to spend on Nigeria energy
     29 Oct 2023
    The new logo of the privatised Nigeria oil company is seen at the NNPC Mega Gas Station in Abuja, Nigeria. Source: Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde
    Nigeria accelerates oil contract agreements
     26 Sep 2023
    Mpumalanga gas agreement shows potential of LNG economy in Africa
    Mpumalanga gas agreement shows potential of LNG economy in Africa
    21 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz