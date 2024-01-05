Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Coal, Oil & Gas News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:03 Khaya Sithole returns to talk on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    $1.3bn Exxon Nigeria asset sale could be approved

    By Camillus Eboh and Isaac Anyaogu
    3 May 2024
    3 May 2024
    Exxon Mobil's asset sale to Seplat Energy could be approved in less than two weeks, Nigeria's oil regulator told Reuters on Thursday, ending a two-year delay since the deal was first agreed.
    Plants are displayed at the booth of American multinational oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver. Source: Reuters/Chris Helgren
    Plants are displayed at the booth of American multinational oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver. Source: Reuters/Chris Helgren

    Exxon Mobil's asset sale to Seplat Energy could be approved in less than two weeks, Nigeria's oil regulator told Reuters on Thursday, ending a two-year delay since the deal was first agreed.

    The $1.28bn sale in Africa's largest oil exporter has awaited regulatory approval since 2022.

    Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) chief Gbenga Komolafe told Reuters the companies would be invited to a meeting on Friday.

    Galp Energia logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
    Galp Energia says Mopane oil field contains 10bn barrels

      22 Apr 2024

    "Subject to the outcome of the meeting, consent... could be given in less than two weeks from the date of the meeting," he said.

    NUPRC would give the companies two mutually exclusive options that, if accepted, would permit approval of the deal, Komolafe said.

    He did not spell out what these options were, but said the law requires money to be set aside for decommissioning, host community development and environmental remediation.

    "As a commission, we don't want our nation to carry unwarranted financial burdens arising from the operations of the assets over time by the divesting entities," he said.

    Spokespeople for Exxon and Seplat declined to comment.

    Foreign exit

    Africa's top oil producer relies on the commodity for more than 90% of its foreign exchange and half its budget. But output has declined in recent years due to underinvestment and theft.

    Oil majors operating in Nigeria, including Shell and TotalEnergies, have exited their onshore shallow water operations, citing security concerns, such as theft and sabotage, to focus on deepwater drilling. Those moves have run into regulatory hurdles.

    Analysts say approving the Exxon-Seplat deal would inject much-needed capital into Nigeria's oil industry, potentially leading to improved oil output, and signal to investors that similar deals such as Shell's asset sale to Renaissance in January are likely to get regulatory assent.

    Former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari initially consented to the transaction but withdrew that consent days later after the oil regulator refused to sign off.

    President Bola Tinubu, who took office last year, has made attracting investment a key priority.

    Read more: Shell, fossil fuels, Exxon, African oil, Muhammadu Buhari, Bola Tinubu, TotalEnergies, Gbenga Komolafe
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Camillus Eboh and Isaac Anyaogu

    Writing and additional reporting by Libby George

    Related

    Galp Energia logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
    Galp Energia says Mopane oil field contains 10bn barrels
     22 Apr 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Credit Agricole says it will not fund two major LNG projects
    26 Mar 2024
    The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at the company's headquarters skyscraper in the financial and business district of La Defense, near Paris. Source: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
    TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy explore South African Orange Basin
     6 Mar 2024
    Shell invites applications for its 2024 bursary programme
    Shell invites applications for its 2024 bursary programme
    21 Feb 2024
    The Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in south London. Source: Reuters/Toby Melville
    Shell joins international sell-off of Nigeria onshore oil and gas holdings
     17 Jan 2024
    A view of the newly-commissioned Dangote Petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos. Source: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja
    Dangote refinery starts production, eyes full quota by year end
     15 Jan 2024
    A logo of TotalEnergies is seen at an electric vehicle fuelling station in the La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris, France. Source: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier.
    TotalEnergies acquires more of Namibian oil find
     10 Jan 2024
    The logo of British multinational oil and gas company Shell is displayed during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 12 July 2023. Reuters/Chris Helgren/File Photo
    Nigeria's top court says Shell's appeal should be heard after oil spill claim
     5 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz