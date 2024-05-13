Industries

    Astron Energy continues 15-year journey with FreshStop

    13 May 2024
    13 May 2024
    Astron Energy has signed a 10-year partnership extension agreement with FreshStop, continuing its 15-year journey.
    Astron Energy CEO Thabiet Booley and Food Lover’s Market CEO Brian Coppin shortly after signing a 10-year partnership extension agreement for the FreshStop forecourt retail brand. Image supplied
    Astron Energy CEO Thabiet Booley and Food Lover's Market CEO Brian Coppin shortly after signing a 10-year partnership extension agreement for the FreshStop forecourt retail brand. Image supplied

    The deal sees Astron Energy, which operates a retail network of over 800 service stations in South Africa, continuing its partnership with FreshStop, part of the Food Lover’s Market group of companies.

    Astron Energy operates a network of Astron Energy and Caltex service stations. Currently, over 330 service stations feature a FreshStop, which house a number of on-the-go food offerings, as well as internationally renowned coffee brand Seattle Coffee Company at selected sites.

    Astron Energy CEO Thabiet Booley said: “Our strategic alliance with FreshStop goes back to 2009 and we are pleased to extend this partnership for a further 10 years.”

    “This signifies the trust and value we place in the FreshStop offering and also speaks to Astron Energy’s long-term commitment to investing in our network and the future of the country.”

    “In Astron Energy and FreshStop we have two proudly South African brands looking to deliver exceptional service and rewarding experiences for consumers,” he added.

    Brian Coppin, CEO of the Food Lover's Market Group, said, “Over the last 15 years, with an investment of over R830m, the Freshstop brand has become synonymous with innovative 24-hour convenience. This continued winning partnership with Astron Energy will ensure that we can continue to grow our ever-expanding footprint, offering over 200,000 daily South African customers incredible value, variety and a world-class forecourt experience.”

    FreshStop CEO Joe Boyle added, “We are delighted with the extended agreement. The partnership has seen the creation of 7,000 new jobs, and we’ve successfully established the Crispy Chicken, Sausage Saloon, Grill to Go and Seattle Coffee as popular food and beverage brands within our stores.”

    Astron Energy GM Retail and Marketing, Farouk Farista, said: “FreshStop is one of the stand-out features on the South African fuel retail landscape and we are committed to growing this partnership even further. This includes potentially refreshing or reimagining the look and feel of FreshStop at Astron Energy’s sites.”

    According to Farista, sites featuring a FreshStop have seen significant returns in terms of revenue and traffic as a result of the prime convenience store offering.

    Added Boyle: ”Our figures show that when a fuel forecourt store converts to the FreshStop brand, the franchisees experience growth in fuel volume, and the FreshStop brands experienced 60% on average per year compound growth in sales in the first ten years."

    The 10-year extension agreement between Astron Energy and FreshStop is no longer exclusive and Farista said the fuel company was constantly looking at evolving trends and opportunities in the fuel retail space.

    Let's do Biz