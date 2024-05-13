Cadbury reaches 200 year milestone

Cadbury is celebrating its 200th anniversary globally, and as part of the celebrations, the chocolate brand is bringing back eight limited-edition vintage packaging designs, allowing Mzansi’s chocolate lovers to take a trip down memory lane and relive the nostalgia of past decades.

Cadbury's journey into South Africa began in the 1930s, when it established the Gqeberha factory, making it one of the first Cadbury production facilities outside of the United Kingdom.

Over the years, the brand introduced many variants including Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate, Lunch Bar, P.S, Five Star, Crunchie and Flake which have become local favourites.

The memorable Gorilla advertisement, followed by the Ostrich and Monks campaigns, further solidified Cadbury's place in the hearts of South Africans.

A chocolate brand rooted in generosity

Cadbury’s legacy not only delighted taste buds but also made significant social impacts, resonating deeply with the spirit of Ubuntu.

In 2019, the brand introduced the 'Read to Succeed' programme, which created 1,500 new children's stories in all 11 official South African languages.

Lara Sidersky, Mondelēz International Category Lead for Chocolate in Sub-Saharan Africa, says, "This chapter in our generosity journey brought the brand and South Africans closer than ever before, not just sharing a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk but a love for reading, culture, and most importantly, generosity."

In 2023, Cadbury recognised the unspoken acts of kindness that bind South Africans together. This was illustrated in a TV commercial that explored the tender relationship between a father and son, capturing a moment of personal generosity.

“Today, as Cadbury commemorates its 200th anniversary, we continue to inspire generosity in every gesture. Our ambition remains one of giving and generosity. That’s why we’re committed to infusing a ‘glass-and-a-half’ spirit into the hearts of Mzansi to create more extraordinary moments of human connection,” says Sidersky.

A trip down memory lane

In honour of this occasion, the chocolate brand invites South Africans to journey through time, taste, and cherished moments to share their fondest #CadburyMemories for a chance to feature in Cadbury’s current ad campaign.

Sidersky adds, “It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come with South Africans, from back in 1938, when we laid the last brick of our Gqeberha factory. Two centuries is a considerable milestone. So, we want our consumers to do more than unwrap their favourite Cadbury chocolate this year. We want them to join in a celebration as timeless as our chocolate by stitching their fondest Cadbury stories into our rich heritage.”

Reliving Mzansi's favourite memories

Cadbury has been at the heart of our nation’s culture for years. From indulging in a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate with friends and family to savouring an ice cream with a Flake on the beach or sharing a bag of Whispers at the movies, here’s how anyone can have their iconic Cadbury memories featured in the campaign:

Visit the Cadbury website.



Share your favourite #CadburyMemories via text, voice notes, images, or videos.



Stand the chance to have your memories featured in a Cadbury ad campaign.

Additionally, those whose memories are selected will win R5,000.