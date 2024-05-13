Bulldog Gin pays homage to founder in latest #BeginBold campaign

Bulldog Gin, the bold London Dry Gin, has launched its latest Bold Ones campaign and is paying homage to its founder, Anshuman Vohra.

Image supplied

The Bold Ones campaign celebrates those who dare be audacious and carve new paths and previously highlighted the stories of musician Lady Du and fashion designer Wanda Lephoto.

Born to a career diplomat, Vohra’s global upbringing imbued him with a rich palette of tastes and a fondness for the nuanced flavours of gin. Transitioning from a career in finance to the spirits industry, his ability to see beyond convention led him to embark on a 'Bold Beginning' with a gin that pushes the boundaries of traditional flavour norms.

Inspired by his travels, Vohra sourced an exotic blend of 12 botanicals from eight different countries to create Bulldog Gin, a spirit that’s smooth and balanced. It marked a new attitude and approach to the traditionally conservative world of super-premium gin.

Continuing its tradition of fostering boldness, Bulldog Gin has also teamed up with Mpumelelo Mfula AKA Frypan and The Sobering Podcast, a platform focused on South African street culture and music. The podcast's new series, CCTV, delves into the lives of local creatives and the upcoming episode discusses the previous Bold Ones campaign and the new campaign launching soon.

Bold Ones is dedicated to the rebels, the rule-breakers, and the visionaries who push boundaries and Bulldog is looking forward to celebrating more individuals who embody this spirit. This is the time to highlight the power of innovation, the impact of ideas, and the courage it takes to #BeginBold.