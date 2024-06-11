Ogilvy brings Vodacom back home

Industries

    Issued by Ogilvy South Africa
    11 Jun 2024
    11 Jun 2024
    “We are incredibly proud to announce our appointment as the Integrated Lead Agency for Vodacom South Africa. Having had the pleasure of working on this brand previously, it is exceptionally pleasing to be bringing the relationship back home to Ogilvy. A huge thank you to the Vodacom marketing leadership and EXCO, for entrusting us to help steer this pioneering South African brand forward. We are excited and energized to work with Vodacom and our partners, to help the brand on its journey from Telco to Techco. Whilst also helping deliver on the brand promise of creating positive impact in the lives of people across our country.” comments Pete Case, Ogilvy South Africa CEO and creative chairman.
    The announcement follows an eight-month pitch process including multiple agencies, with an official commencement date of 1 August 2024. Ogilvy’s winning pitch included a partnership approach with Humanist, Dot network, Retroviral and Blue Moon.

    Commenting on the appointment, Andisa Ntsubane, managing executive of Brand, Marketing and Communications at Vodacom said, “After an extensive and robust process, we are elated to have appointed Ogilvy South Africa. The strength of the philosophy of the agency, their integrated ecosystem and value proposition, their proven ability to deliver creative and effective communication, together with their best-in-class experience in AI and automation, bring the logic and magic that we believe will unlock equity and value for us as we look forward to the next 30 years.

    We are excited at the prospect of Ogilvy being handed the baton, and the responsibility to steward the Vodacom brand into the future, as we enter the next chapter of growth. Ogilvy South Africa is not new the Vodacom family. By partnering with them again, we hope to reinforce our purpose of connecting people for a better future, while using technology for the good of the people, planet and possibilities through insight-driven strategies that aim to deliver on Vodacom’s business objectives.”

    Case concludes, “As an agency, we believe in delivering proven impact for our clients. So we are delighted that Vodacom saw the potential impact that our work and partnerships could bring to their business.”

    Ogilvy South Africa
    Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

