Dominic Anschutz joins Rogerwilco board

Digital marketing agency Rogerwilco welcomes Dominic Anschutz to the board of its UK-based parent company, Rogerwilco Limited. Anschutz joins the UK board as a non-executive director, aiming to drive growth in the UK and EU markets and provide mentorship to the agency’s UK team.

"Joining the Rogerwilco board is a rewarding new chapter in my journey, and I am eager to contribute to the agency's growth trajectory. I look forward to working alongside the talented team to amplify our presence in the UK and EU. It's an honour to bring my passion for technology and innovation to a company that's equally enthusiastic about driving success for its clients through digital innovation."

Anschutz's appointment is backed by a wealth of experience. Presently, Microsoft EMEA Data Center Strategy Director, his journey began in South Africa, where he founded several successful tech startups, leveraging his product development and sales skills to guide them to successful exits. This impressive track record is a testament to his ability to drive growth and innovation.

We are thrilled to welcome Dominic to our board,” says Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco. “His appointment is a testament to our commitment to growth and innovation. Dominic's fresh perspective and critical thinking will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and deliver exceptional results for our clients, ensuring we stay ahead in this dynamic industry. We’re particularly excited to have access to his insights around blending human intelligence with artificial intelligence - an area that, through his role at Microsoft, he’s particularly well placed to guide us on.”

Anschutz will also act as an advisor to Rogerwilco’s South African board, which includes Tom Fels, CEO of Animarem and former group MD of Machine_, Zimkhita Buwa, CEO of Quintica, Joe Hundah, ex-CEO of Econet and MD of Multichoice Nigeria, and Robert de Rooy, founder of Creative Contracts.