    Meet Brand Story: Media24 News' content studio has a fresh face and a new name

    Issued by Media24
    2 Aug 2024
    Media24 News’ commercial content studio has undergone a brand refresh and is now called Brand Story.
    Meet Brand Story: Media24 News&#x2019; content studio has a fresh face and a new name

    Brand Story is a fully-fledged creative partner to Media24’s clients offering everything from custom content, interactive multimedia and industry-leading rich media, to design and creative agency work.

    The studio is responsible for commercial content campaigns published on News24, Netwerk24, and other news titles in the Media24 stable.

    “We’ve come full circle,” says Jerusha Raath, head of Brand Story. “After spending time learning from our colleagues in Media24’s sales and lifestyle divisions, we’re re-energised and ready to offer industry-leading campaigns to our advertising partners.”

    Since its establishment in 2016, the digital content studio has since racked up numerous awards for native advertising, most recently the silver award for Studio of the Year (under 20 employees) at the Native Advertising Institute Awards in Copenhagen this year.

    Some of the studio’s highlights include winning gold in the same category in 2023; an award-winning partnership with Nedbank for commercial projects Behind the Business Headlines and See the Bigger Picture; Rich Media wins at INMA’s Global Media Awards for its Swipe Cards and Catalogue products, as well as the Sponsors of Brave (Adcock Ingram OTC) and Anthem (OUTsurance) projects of yesteryear.

    Looking forward, Brand Story offers world class native content solutions to clients looking to advertise within Media24’s various industry leading news environments – with an emphasis on digital content.

    “Content is a strategic pillar for our news business and it is great to be supported by this award-winning team. Their work over many years speaks volumes and we look forward to offering world class content solutions to our advertisers over the coming months and years,” says Rika Swart, general manager for Media24 News.

    To find out more visit https://brandstory.24.com or email moc.42aidem@yrotsdnarb to bring your brand’s story to life.

    Media24
    Adspace24 is a division of Media24. Media24 is South Africa’s leading media company with interests in digital media and services, newspapers, magazines, ecommerce, book publishing, print and distribution. It is part of Naspers, a multinational group of media and ecommerce platforms.
