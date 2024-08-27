Lessons in digital marketing from Sanlam’s Life of Confidence campaign

Sanlam, one of Africa’s oldest financial services companies at 106 years, recently overcame the challenges most financial service companies are currently facing by tapping into the power of digital marketing with its Life of Confidence campaign

Sanlam's Life of Confidence campaign overcame the challenges in the financial services market by tapping into the power of digital marketing explains (left) Kirsten Fynn, business unit director at Incubeta and (right) Kelly Driscoll, head of demand generation at Sanlam (Images supplied. Production by Bizcommunity)

Financial service companies are in the same boat, trying to deliver growth in a stagnant economy, with many struggling to differentiate similar products in a crowded market, selling to customers who often don’t fully understand the complex offerings.

For a sector largely made up of older, more traditional companies convincing cash-strapped consumers to part with their money is a real challenge.

Added to this high interest rates and slow economic growth, all of which have put pressure on company returns and privacy regulations continue to intensify.

New territory

The initiative centred around an email acquisition campaign that aimed to collect first-party data from potential clients.

This marked a new territory for the business by setting ambitious targets for both email sign-ups and lead generation for the call centre.

However, the campaign exceeded expectations, surpassing both goals by a remarkable 172%.

The campaign, which Sanlam worked on closely with Incubeta, ended up achieving three times the 20,000 email sign-up target.

“At first we thought our reporting dashboard was broken, as the results were so unbelievable. In the end, we achieved a remarkable 191% increase in Total Lead Form Conversions and a 343% boost in PMax Campaign Conversions,” says Kirsten Fynn, business unit director at Incubeta.

Call Centre leads skyrocketed by an impressive 300%, jumping from an average of 718% per month to nearly 2,100,” Driscoll confirms.

Just the first hurdle

But, says Kelly Driscoll, head of demand generation at Sanlam, heading up digital marketing efforts in the financial services sector is not easy right now as digital marketing comes with its own set of unique challenges.

“For older, more traditional companies, transforming processes and legacy systems to move into the digital age is just the first hurdle,” she says.

While Driscoll acknowledges that her board is very supportive of digital marketing efforts, she says her team was struggling to prove the direct impact of digital efforts on the bottom line.

This is largely because of the lack of end-to-end attribution, linking leads to actual sales - a challenge she and her team had to overcome in the most recent Life of Confidence campaign.

Leveraging AI and machine learning

The key to activating the strategy was to leverage AI and Machine learning, and PMax was identified as a driving force in the campaign.

With the help of Google, Sanlam could implement Enhanced Conversions seamlessly with their Search Ads 360 platform, improving their ability to track conversions while respecting user preferences.

Essentially, when a lead form was successfully submitted, the team captured and hashed first-party data, matched it with Google's user data, and reported an enhanced conversion in SA360.

“This holistic approach not only addressed evolving privacy regulations but also delivered tangible results for Sanlam’s Life of Confidence campaign,” explains Fynn.

Digital marketing in financial services

The role of digital marketing in financial services is expected to evolve significantly over the next three to five years and Driscoll says her team are looking forward to the innovations on the horizon.

She expects AI-enabled campaigns will revolutionise the customer experience, allowing for highly tailored and immersive product offerings based on real-time data and needs.

She also expects that there will be a greater focus on trigger-based marketing, where actions in the real world trigger relevant digital experiences and communications.

Personalisation

Both Driscoll and Fynn see personalisation as one of the tech advancements that will have the biggest impact on financial services, imagining a world where customers can compile their products, dynamically shifting cover and benefits when they need it.

Partnering with agencies

Reflecting on the success of the most recent campaign, Driscoll believes the close and collaborative partnership with Incubeta was key.

More than just transparent communication and aligned goals, she says it was vital to provide the specialist agency with as much access as possible to internal processes, data, and perspectives to enable deeper integration and understanding.

“Looking ahead, success will depend on partnering with agencies that have the specialist skills needed to leverage rapidly changing technology.

“Finding specialist partners that understand the bigger picture and can work well with internal performance teams is what will help financial services companies, like ourselves, remain relevant,” Driscoll adds.