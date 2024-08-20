Behindthe IMC: Ana Carrapichano

Ana Carrapichano, founder & CEO of Mediology will present the talk Challenge both ourselves and society with social behavioural change communication with Prof. Adebayo Fayoyin, a strategic communication, advocacy and social change expert at the Nedbank IMC Conference on 19 September at the Focus Rooms, Modderfontein Johannesburg.

With over 30 years of experience in the global and local marketing and advertising industry, Carrapichano has held executive directorship positions at leading agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, McCann Erickson, and Zenith Optimedia.

In 2006, she founded Mediology, an independent media independent, employing over 50 professionals across South Africa and Canada. In 2021 the agency was named the Financial Mail AdFocus Media Agency of the Year.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

Visionary.

Why/how does that word reflect who you are?

As a visionary, I see opportunities where others see limits.

I anticipate change, create trends, and lead with a clear vision that drives progress.

I am driven by innovation, always turning ideas into reality and pushing boundaries to redefine what's possible.

What excites you the most about your industry?

With over three decades in the industry, I’m passionate about the innovative work we do and the brilliant minds I collaborate with.

I love the constant change, variety, and solving complex business challenges that keep our industry dynamic.

What trend, for you, is important for the industry and why?

A key trend for me is AI-powered personalisation—it builds stronger connections by delivering content that truly resonates. It’s transforming the communication industry by making interactions more meaningful and effective.

What gives you the most satisfaction in your work?

What drives me is building Mediology and my global involvement in social behavioural change communication.

I love working with amazing people, crafting impactful campaigns, and leading teams.

The dynamic nature of our industry keeps me inspired and always striving to improve, especially when I see young talent thrive.

What excites you about the upcoming IMC and being a speaker at the event?

I'm excited about the upcoming IMC because it's a chance to share insights on social behavioural change communication and connect with others who are passionate about shaping the industry.

I strongly believe we need to raise more awareness about the importance of this type of communication.

What will you be talking about at the conference, without giving away too much?

At the IMC Conference, I will discuss the importance of challenging ourselves and society through social behavioural change communication.

This approach goes beyond traditional messaging to drive real and impactful change in behaviours and attitudes, addressing key societal issues.

It is about communication as a tool to influence and transform how we think and act, fostering positive outcomes for communities and organisations.

What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

The most important lesson I have learned is that there's always a solution if you stay curious and positive. Relationships, collaboration, and teamwork are crucial in overcoming challenges.

Given the above what advice do you have for a young person looking to enter the industry?

My advice is to stay smart, driven, and passionate. I built my agency with young graduates - many who are still with us today. Embrace every opportunity, be eager to learn, and value collaboration—it will take you far.

About the Nedbank IMC 2024

In-person tickets to the Nedbank IMC 2024 on 19 September are sold out. Book your virtual ticket and you will automatically be added to the in-person waiting list should you wish to be upgraded if a space becomes available.

Virtual tickets are priced at R1,499 excluding VAT. For more information and to book, visit IMC.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB.