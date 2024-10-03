IMC Conference
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Red & YellowOnPoint PRLevergyDentsuOgilvy South AfricaBroad MediaOverall Events & CommunicationPublicis Groupe AfricaOasis Digital NetworksTopco MediaHuman8Wetpaint AdvertisingMachine_MSL South AfricaMediamarkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


IMC Conference Content Feature
Latest news | Newsletter | imcconference.com
News Marketing & Media Nedbank IMC Conference

#NedbankIMC2024: Mbali Bhengu - How my students have made me a better marketer

Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
3 Oct 2024
3 Oct 2024
Mbali Bengu, marketing lecturer to third-year students at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, says her students have enabled her to be a better marketer.
Mbali Bengu, marketing lecturer to third-year students at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (Image supplied)
Mbali Bengu, marketing lecturer to third-year students at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (Image supplied)

“There are three challenges or insights in particular that have shaped my approach and continue to challenge me as I strive to be a great marketer,” she says.

The #NedbankIMC conference took place on Thursday, 19 September at The Focus Rooms, Johannesburg, where a lineup of international and local experts shared their knowledge with 2,000 delegates who attended virtually and in person.

Bizcommunity chatted to some of the speakers and sponsors.

She shared some lecture insights and things the students say in the classroom, including controversial thoughts, with the IMC audience.

“I tied those into how marketers can use these insights to be better at what they do.”

She touched on the selling experiences, which she says is a popular and highly relevant topic in marketing.

“The consumption of experiences, as opposed to just products and services, is important to young people and so holds far greater value for marketers.”

An example she gives is the classroom setting. “If I don't create an engaging and enjoyable learning environment, the students probably won't come back.”

The same principles apply in marketing. “The experience itself holds value, and this has influenced how I approach my businesses and marketing efforts.”

Attention is currency

“For young people Attention is currency and this has taught me the importance of crafting communication that is relevant and authentic, which also applies to holding the attention of consumers, especially young people."

She shares that the younger generation views AI as an enabler, not the final product.

Read more: marketing, IMC, Danette Breitenbach, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, #NedbankIMC2024
Share this article
NextOptions

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz