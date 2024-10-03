NedbankIMC2024: Mbali Bhengu - How my students have made me a better marketer

Mbali Bengu, marketing lecturer to third-year students at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, says her students have enabled her to be a better marketer.

Mbali Bengu, marketing lecturer to third-year students at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (Image supplied)

“There are three challenges or insights in particular that have shaped my approach and continue to challenge me as I strive to be a great marketer,” she says.

The #NedbankIMC conference took place on Thursday, 19 September at The Focus Rooms, Johannesburg, where a lineup of international and local experts shared their knowledge with 2,000 delegates who attended virtually and in person.

Bizcommunity chatted to some of the speakers and sponsors.

She shared some lecture insights and things the students say in the classroom, including controversial thoughts, with the IMC audience.

“I tied those into how marketers can use these insights to be better at what they do.”

She touched on the selling experiences, which she says is a popular and highly relevant topic in marketing.

“The consumption of experiences, as opposed to just products and services, is important to young people and so holds far greater value for marketers.”

An example she gives is the classroom setting. “If I don't create an engaging and enjoyable learning environment, the students probably won't come back.”

The same principles apply in marketing. “The experience itself holds value, and this has influenced how I approach my businesses and marketing efforts.”

Attention is currency

“For young people Attention is currency and this has taught me the importance of crafting communication that is relevant and authentic, which also applies to holding the attention of consumers, especially young people."

She shares that the younger generation views AI as an enabler, not the final product.