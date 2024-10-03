IMC Conference
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Red & YellowOnPoint PRLevergyDentsuOgilvy South AfricaBroad MediaOverall Events & CommunicationPublicis Groupe AfricaOasis Digital NetworksTopco MediaHuman8Wetpaint AdvertisingMachine_MSL South AfricaMediamarkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


IMC Conference Content Feature
Latest news | Newsletter | imcconference.com
News Marketing & Media Nedbank IMC Conference

#NedbankIMC2024: Mike Sharman - "Are you not entertained?"

Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
3 Oct 2024
3 Oct 2024
Consumers want to be entertained says Mike Sharman, chief creative officer and founder of Retroviral.
Mike Sharman, chief creative officer and founder of Retroviral (Image supplied)
Mike Sharman, chief creative officer and founder of Retroviral (Image supplied)

“I always show my team the GIF from Gladiator where Russell Crowe stands in the Coliseum and says, "Are you not entertained?" That’s what we need to do. We need to bring entertainment back into marketing.”

The #NedbankIMC conference took place on Thursday, 19 September at The Focus Rooms, Johannesburg, where a lineup of international and local experts shared their knowledge with 2,000 delegates who attended virtually and in person.

Bizcommunity chatted to some of the speakers and sponsors.

Sharman says let’s have fun.

“We didn’t take this job because we are Doctors Without Borders. We don’t run around with physical hearts in cooler boxes to save lives.

“The only hearts we deal with are the dopamine-driven hearts on social media algorithms. The reality is, we need to start by having more fun.”

He adds that we have a fun job. “We’re in a privileged position, so let’s lean into it and enjoy it.”

Cannes has created a humour category and he says now that Cannes has given its blessing, everyone feels free to use humour again.

Humour can go horribly wrong

But comedy is harder to execute.

“We have such a nuanced market, and humour can go horribly wrong if done poorly.”

But he says, we have one of the best senses of humour in the world, shaped by decades of advertising and communication.

“We have some of the funniest, most poignant, and most entertaining brands in the world, and we should embrace that rather than trying to be like other brands.

“Let’s make our brand the most entertaining and valuable to the person engaging with it, even if we’re just a functional product or a grudge purchase.”

Read more: marketing, IMC, Retroviral, Danette Breitenbach, Mike Sharman, AI, humour in advertising, #NedbankIMC2024
Share this article
NextOptions

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz