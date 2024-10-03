IMC Conference
IMC Conference Content Feature
Latest news | Newsletter | imcconference.com
News Marketing & Media Nedbank IMC Conference

#NedbankIMC2024: Marko Stavrou - Challenge yourself to think like Gen Z

Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
3 Oct 2024
3 Oct 2024
Marco Stavro, also known as the Gen Z Guy, and CEO of Stavrou Consulting says it is all about understanding the culture of Gen Z, being in the trenches, and then targeting these customer segments.
Marko Stavrou, the Gen Z Guy, CEO Of Stavrou Consulting (Image supplied)
Marko Stavrou, the Gen Z Guy, CEO Of Stavrou Consulting (Image supplied)

“Each Gen Z is so different - there are conservatives and liberals, people who love sports, and people who love music, so if we can break those down into such detailed and hyper-focused groups, then we can create content that is relevant to them. And relevance at scale is becoming important.”

The #NedbankIMC conference took place on Thursday, 19 September at The Focus Rooms, Johannesburg, where a lineup of international and local experts shared their knowledge with 2,000 delegates who attended virtually and in person.

Bizcommunity chatted to some of the speakers and sponsors.

Stavro runs a training training business called Genlink, which helps large organisations better connect to Generation Z, specifically employees and consumers.

He explains who and what GenZ is and how to influence them.

“While Gen Z is an incredibly difficult generation to influence, there are a few behavioural sciences and behavioural patterns that we can look at that can influence our decision-making and strategies.”

One of these, he explains, is understanding defining moments in their life such as the 2008 crash, and the first smartphone in 2007, which influence how they think and the decisions they make.

Optimise the nuances

“We need to understand these nuances and then also try to optimise for them.”

He makes two points to take note of. One, that their attention span is only eight seconds and two, they are no longer buying as individuals but as a community.

“Social comparison theory states we make decisions based on the opinions of other people, not on ourselves,” he explains.

“Companies need to target communities, as we are no longer going to buy just because we love something.”

marketing, IMC, Danette Breitenbach, Gen Z, #NedbankIMC2024

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
