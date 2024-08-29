Santam's lifestyle-focused brand message brings it into a new era; retains yellow umbrella logo

Described as its first step into a new era, Santam brand repositioning shifts it from a traditional approach to insurance that centres on products and services to a lifestyle message, Living in the moment, not in the worry.

Santam's new brand repositioning moves it into a new era, but the brand will retain, for now, its distinctive yellow umbrella logo (Image supplied)

However, its recognisable yellow umbrella logo with which the brand has become synonymous will remain in the short- to medium-term.

The new outlook will see Santam championing what it means for insurance to be one of the ways in which people can feel free to seize the day, live without fear or worry and live liberally – knowing that the things that support their lives and livelihoods are properly protected.

“Life in the fast lane can be very demanding. The everyday stresses of running businesses and households can sometimes feel like a mental and emotional burden that is compounded by the need to secure your assets and build long-term financial well-being,” says Nondumiso Mabece, head of brand at Santam.

“For over 100 years, we have centred our product and service offering around safeguarding the things that are important to our clients.

“Now, well into the information age, many South Africans are rethinking what it means to have financial protection for their assets,” explains Mabece.

The new approach

“This repositioning is the first of many exciting developments that we have planned for the brand and for our clients – the individuals, businesses and corporates – who trust us to deliver on our values,” says Mabece.

She explains that their role in insurance is to provide the sense of security that people need to grow, make moves, dream big and plan bigger – no matter what life throws your way.

“Knowing that the valuable things you own – whether that be your home’s contents, your business’s equipment or your personal belongings – are protected against the unexpected, is what people need to focus on the freedom of living.

Renewed drive to be future fit

The rebrand accompanies a renewed drive by Santam and its executives to ensure that the brand embodies everything it means to be future fit.

With this brand repositioning, Santam will continue to fulfil its long-term vision of driving growth within various segments by increasing its availability to clients through a wide range of platforms.

The next few weeks and months will see the rollout of this refreshed strategy, with the ultimate aim of strengthening Santam’s leadership position within South Africa.

Customer at the centre

Staying true to its philosophy of putting the customer at the centre of everything it does, Santam’s brand refresh has been guided in part by customer feedback.

“We are an organisation that prides itself on listening to our clients.

“Much of our customer feedback has reflected the great experience that our clients receive and how we can continue to enhance our service and products,” says Mabece.

Not a legacy brand

While the refreshed messaging marks an important shift for Santam and its clients, the new positioning is firmly grounded in the brand’s long-standing values of technical excellence, best-in-class talent management, transformation and cost excellence.

“Even though Santam has cemented a legacy and is widely regarded as one of South Africa’s most recognisable household names in insurance, this doesn’t mean Santam is a legacy brand, the opposite is true," she states.

“Leaning on our advanced data and analytics capabilities, we now understand more about South African customers than we ever have – including what they expect from an insurer and how we can best serve their needs.

“Santam is building a business for the future while servicing our existing and new clients. This repositioning will ensure that the Santam brand will remain top of mind for South Africans looking for a trusted short-term insurer,” says Mabece.