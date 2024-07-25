Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ProvantageProduct of the Year South AfricaRogerwilcoJockey South AfricaLGHeineken BeveragesStilesSmart MediaMindful MastermindsInsight SurveyQuickEasy SoftwareMACmobileSappiOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South African supermarket group Shoprite lifts annual profit by 7.2%

    By Nqobile Dludla
    4 Sep 2024
    4 Sep 2024
    South African supermarket group Shoprite said on Tuesday, 3 September 2024, that full-year headline earnings rose by 7.2% and announced the sale of its furniture business to discount retailer Pepkor.
    Reuters/Thomas Mukoya
    Reuters/Thomas Mukoya

    Headline earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 12.50 rand in the 52 weeks to June 30, up from 11.66 rand the previous year.

    The owner of upmarket grocery chain Checkers and discount brands Shoprite and Usave declared a final dividend of 445 cents per share.

    Shoprite's group sales from continuing operations rose by 12% to R240.7bn, boosted by both its upmarket and discount grocery brands. Its core South African supermarkets business increased sales by 12.3% to R195bn.

    Trading profit increased by 12.4% to R13.4bn.

    The retailer said it agreed to sell its furniture business including the OK Furniture and House & Home brands to Pepkor, for about 4% of Pepkor's R80.49bn market capitalisation, in order to focus on its core grocery business.

    Shoprite also said that it was in advanced discussions to purchase the remaining 50% stake in its last-mile logistics provider Pingo.

    Pingo supports its grocery delivery business Checkers Sixty60, which has benefited from increased online demand since the pandemic.

    Read more: Shoprite, Pepkor, Shoprite Holdings, Nqobile Dludla
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by David Goodman


    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz