    IOL debuts in Top 10, sporting site numbers fall

    15 Apr 2024
    In March, in its first month on the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard, news website IOL is in the Top 10 Online Publishers and Top 10 Online Publications (Domains).
    Source: UN Tourism © For March pageviews have gone up across publishers, except for sports media
    Source: UN Tourism © UN Tourism For March pageviews have gone up across publishers, except for sports media

    IOL earned the number five spot on both lists — with 28,318,829 monthly pageviews.

    Sport media numbers drop

    For March pageviews have gone up across publishers, except for sports media, with DStv Online Sport dropping to 29,230,878 pageviews.

    A similar pattern is seen across online publications, with SuperSport dropping to 29,230,878 pageviews while SNL24 dropped nearly 6,000,000 pageviews to 21,012,823 from February 2024.

    The Dashboard, developed in partnership with dY/dX, reports on the top publishers across South Africa as well as on trends across gender, age and interests, amongst others.

