Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

3RCStyle IDAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOptimize AgencyGrey AfricaTopco MediaHoorah DigitalProvantageOgilvy South AfricaAfriGISTradewayOrnicoIMC ConferenceBroad MediaTBWAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    IAS Agency Credentials Award 2024: Guidance for a shot at the prize

    Issued by DMASA
    3 Jun 2024
    3 Jun 2024
    It’s that time of year again, when agencies get an opportunity to shine up their credentials and polish their presentation to marketers waiting to be impressed. But, says Johanna McDowell, Independent Agency Search and Selection Company (IAS) CEO and Scopen partner, make sure there’s more substance than shine...
    IAS Agency Credentials Award 2024: Guidance for a shot at the prize

    The DMASA Assegai Awards’ call for entries is a good time to remind agencies that the prestigious annual event introduced the IAS Agency Credentials Award as a new award category in collaboration with the Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards in 2016. It was a first in South Africa and remains the only award in the country that recognises the significance of agency credentials.

    The aim of the award is to acknowledge an agency's credentials and its ability to wow marketers. So, what are credentials supposed to do? Essentially, they inform marketers how agencies market themselves, so positioning that comes across as distinctive and case studies that stand out garner attention.

    What marketers always want to know is the history and general information about the agency; its client list and standing in the industry, backed up by press coverage and case studies; its points of differentiation; and its proven value for money. Company culture, BBBEE standing and procurement recommendations are also crucial to a client determining the value an agency provides.

    Who judges the agency?

    In creating this award, we enable agencies to highlight their best suite of services, show up and be seen. The secret sauce, though, is who the judges are. What we don’t want is one agency judging others – aside from any possible bias, there’s no better group to adjudicate than the very group that choose agencies from pitches: Marketers.

    To find an award platform that fits the bill, we reviewed all the industry awards and their judges. The best fit for the IAS Credentials Award was the Assegai Awards.

    As a judge myself, it was clear that half or more of all judges were marketers - which made sense for two reasons: firstly, marketers reviewing agency credentials would give precise, valuable feedback and acknowledgment about what works for them.

    Secondly, agencies would have the opportunity to showcase their credentials to a group of top marketers they may otherwise never have access to.

    The latter has been lauded by previous agencies as being an extremely valuable opportunity to put their names and talent on show.

    A virtual judging session including the IAS and the marketers who will be adjudicating the IAS Credentials Award will ensure that all are aligned for the selection of the credentials most deserving of the award.

    It’s a real-time opportunity to see the points of which all judges are aligned, with a deep-dive discussion to determine a winner and not a mere allocation of points. This format also provides participants to engender maximum impact on today’s marketers.

    Entries are open now and will close at the end of August.

    As always, we look forward to these esteemed industry awards. You may not walk away with a trophy, but we’re confident your next pitch will certainly be a winner.

    Read more: Assegai Awards, Johanna McDowell
    NextOptions
    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.

    Related

    Source: © 123rf The latest Scopen study shows that the percentage of clients not concerned by competitive conflict in their sector within an agency has grown from 21,3% in 2019 to 40% now
    Trust and wanting a specific agency overcomes competitive conflict for clients
    15 May 2024
    Johanna McDowell
    SA represented at 2024 AdForum Summit in New York City
    8 May 2024
    Assegai Awards 2024: Why enter?
    DMASAAssegai Awards 2024: Why enter?
    8 May 2024
    Source: © 123rf As marketing agencies continue to seek ways to deliver the goods, we are seeing ‘old agency’ bumping up against ‘slick martech’, writes Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner
    Creating a “magic middle”, not a “them and us” of brand vs performance
     29 Apr 2024
    Source: © 123rf In 2021, the average contribution made by creative agencies to clients’ business growth was 26%. This is up by 4% in 2023, while media agencies have maintained their 34% contribution from 2021 to 2023 says Agency Scope SA
    Agency Scope: Creative agencies contribute to clients' growth increases in 2023
    10 Apr 2024
    Source: © Melpomen 123rf Ogilvy, Joe Public and TBWA as well as Carat, OMD and TheMediaShop are all standouts in the Agency Scope as rated by marketers
    Agency Scope: Top creative and media agencies according to marketers
    27 Feb 2024
    Source: © Anne Spratt Agecny Scope 2023 has found that the trend of in-house marketing operations is starting to wan, as marketers start to respond to the post-Covid world
    Scopen 2023 trend: In-house agency heading for the out house?
    21 Feb 2024
    Image supplied. The Agency Scope 2023 – 2024’s Top 10 top creative agency professionals have been revealed
    Joe Public United's Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana lead Agency Scope's top creative professionals
    14 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz