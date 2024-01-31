Industries

    Issued by Human8
    31 Jan 2024
    31 Jan 2024
    Human8, the human-driven consultancy, just announced the appointment of Amy Perifanos, previously VP of Commercial Solutions North America, to global chief portfolio officer (CPO).
    Human8 appoints Amy Perifanos as new global CPO

    With this strategic appointment, the agency is taking its next step as a consultancy that puts positive change at the heart of its business and helps clients to do the same. The newly appointed CPO will play a transformative role in shaping Human8’s future by steering the growth and optimisation of its global portfolio.

    Camille Nicita, CEO of Human8, says: “Amy is no stranger to driving success. As VP of Commercial Solutions in the US and a strong contributor to the US leadership team, she has played a pivotal role in shifting our organisation from a traditional marketing research firm to a game-changing consulting agency. Amy’s purpose-driven style and strong entrepreneurial spirit will serve us well in this role and on our global leadership team. We are thrilled to see her shine in this role.”

    As global chief portfolio officer, Amy Perifanos will be responsible for identifying and developing value-added solutions that help brands understand, activate and implement what matters to their customers and other key business stakeholders. She will also play an integral role in talent development equipping Human8 consultants in tackling the client challenges they face today and in the future.

    Amy Perifanos on her new role: “I am excited to embark on this journey and feel passionate to elevate our portfolio strategy, including the consultative skills of our people, to new heights. I’m ready to make a significant contribution to the future of Human8, leading us forward as a human-driven consultancy on a mission to do business in the best way possible, and helping our clients do the same.”

    With Amy Perifanos joining the global leadership team of Human8, the agency continues to empower the next generation of leaders in shaping the business’ future.

    Human8
    South Africa's only human-driven consultancy that connects brands with people and culture to drive positive change.

