Stand up and be counted with The Big Radio Registration

In 2024, OFM, the Sound of Your Life is bringing you so much more by going beyond the airwaves to meet our valued listeners in person and celebrate the diversity that makes each one more than just a number to us.

In February and March, the OFM team will embark on a journey crisscrossing Central South Africa, stopping at key towns from 9am-5pm during "The Big Radio Registration" campaign.

During these activations, attendees can register as an official OFM listener. After filling out our online questionnaire, everyone will receive a unique code that they can use throughout the year to unlock additional benefits and chances to win on OFM.

Each activation will also award a R2,024 spot prize, while participants will be entered into the draw for the grand prize of R20,024 that will be awarded at the end of March.

Locations earmarked for the tour include: Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Klerksdorp, Welkom, Vanderbijlpark, Upington, and Potchefstroom. The list of dates and venues can be seen here: https://bit.ly/BigRadioRegistration.

Anchen Lintvelt, OFM sales and marketing manager says, “We are very excited to travel through the whole of Central South Africa, meet our loyal listeners in person, and to reward those who register as an OFM listener with a unique number that could make them win big! Our partners in each town will also offer amazing deals to our listeners, which will make every Big Radio Registration day worth a visit!”

According to OFM programme manager, Tim Thabethe, the brand hits this election year running with this campaign, “OFM launched the New Year with a 'So Much More' promise to its audience. The Big Radio Registration is a deeper promise of exactly that. And, this is just the start of it. It is the hope for a better year for all, an ambition led by OFM for both its listeners and clients, which provides another opportunity to surprise and delight audiences and advertisers.”

This campaign is not just about radio; it's about building bridges and creating meaningful connections with our audience. It’s a chance to be part of something bigger, to connect with OFM and fellow listeners, and to win fantastic prizes along the way.