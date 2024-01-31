BizTrends2024: Regine le Roux - Why businesses need to prioritise effective communication

The crux of building a successful reputation and business ultimately lies in your communication skills with all your stakeholders.

Image supplied. Regine le Roux of Reputation Matters says poor ineffective communication has external stakeholders feeling disconnected from organisations

Previously, and specifically the past three years, the key trend that we picked up across all our research studies - which included reputation quantification, brand identity and customer satisfaction as well as employee engagement - was the definitive need to focus on internal relationship building and employee wellbeing through internal dialogue.

This is something which is still an important component of reputation management and should continue to be a priority.

But what has started to raise its head from our 2023 research studies, is that external stakeholders are starting to feel a disconnect with organisations.

The main cause? Poor and ineffective communication.

Communication is therefore crucial to building successful internal and external relationships in 2024. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think it is necessarily a lack of communication, but rather a lack of effective communication skills.

4 tips to guide communication in 2024

Here are four tips to guide your communication in 2024 to build closer relationships with your stakeholders.