Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Human8OFM RadioAsk AfrikaRand ShowGrey AfricaMediaHeads 360BrandfundiThe Walt Disney Company AfricaAfriGISMachine_Oasis Digital NetworksSpark MediaCarry1stHelmEbony+IvoryEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Research Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Which brands are 2023/2024‘s most iconic?

    Issued by Ask Afrika
    31 Jan 2024
    31 Jan 2024
    The 2023/2024 Ask Afrika Icon Brands™ Insights and Winners announcement will take place on 5 February, 2024, during a webinar at 2pm. This annual benchmark, the largest of its kind, empowers marketers and CX professionals with knowledge and insights that will drive brands’ success into the future.
    Which brands are 2023/2024&#x2018;s most iconic?

    “Brands do more than just satisfy consumers' wants and needs. They become symbols and contribute to the way consumers define their status and their personalities. Some brands become symbols of the nations that created them. They unite us, and are used and loved by our citizens across the country. These are the brands we want to acknowledge and celebrate,” Maria Petousis, executive: TGI and Benchmarks explains.

    The Ask Afrika Icon Brands™ measures brand loyalty across 204 product categories. To ensure the robustness of the benchmark, the well-known TGI Survey is used as the base. The survey includes results across 19 sectors, hundreds of product categories and thousands of brands. 24,760 consumers, 15 years and older, were surveyed, representing 28,680,000 adult South African consumers. The data was weighted using the Statistics South Africa’s population mid-year estimates.

    The benchmark survey include metrics that CEOs, CFOs and CMOs include in their scorecards as it speaks directly to the heart of measuring marketing ROI. The Ask Afrika Icon Brands™ rewards brands that have not only generated critical mass awareness in their categories but have also built a high level of consumer loyalty.

    “South Africans are committed to Icon Brands in a real sense: they put their money where their mouths are. Naturally not all brands reach Icon status. Only 52 Icon Brands were identified. A further 50 brands were awarded platinum status, which means that their total Icon score was at iconic levels, but not across all population groups. Also not all categories had Icon brands, as can be expected,” Petousis concludes.

    Make sure you attend this iconic event by booking your seat today.

    Date: 5 February 2024
    Time: 2pm to 3.30pm
    Register now: https://shorturl.at/afiu5

    Read more: Ask Afrika, Statistics South Africa, Maria Petousis
    NextOptions


    Ask Afrika
    We believe that research is done for the greater good - through market research, we help companies and brands identify opportunities within their business to enable sustainable growth.

    Related

    Ask Afrika makes bold appointments for global expansion
    Ask AfrikaAsk Afrika makes bold appointments for global expansion
    Source: iStock.
    South Africa's economic crisis deepens: Recession looms
     6 Dec 2023
    Image source: rawpixel –
    Employment back to pre-Covid levels - Labour Force Survey
    20 Nov 2023
    iTOO lays down learnership challenge to corporate SA to tackle youth unemployment crisis
    Ambani Reputation ManagementiTOO lays down learnership challenge to corporate SA to tackle youth unemployment crisis
    Source: Reuters.
    South Africa producer inflation quickens to 5.1% y/y in September
     26 Oct 2023
    Why winners win! CX, the big differentiator for RMB Private Bank in the 2023 Ask Afrika Orange Index
    Ask AfrikaWhy winners win! CX, the big differentiator for RMB Private Bank in the 2023 Ask Afrika Orange Index
    Polarised consumers do respond to advertising
    Ask AfrikaPolarised consumers do respond to advertising
    Ask Afrika Orange Index 2023 survey reveals that CX becoming crucial for business success
    Ask AfrikaAsk Afrika Orange Index 2023 survey reveals that CX becoming crucial for business success
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz