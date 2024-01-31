Industries

    The Rand Show 2024 tickets now available

    Issued by Rand Show
    31 Jan 2024
    31 Jan 2024
    Grab your tickets to the ultimate South African consumer exhibition
    The Rand Show 2024 tickets now available

    The Rand Show, South Africa's premier consumer lifestyle event, is once again taking the country by storm, with tickets now officially on sale! With a rich history of entertaining South Africans for over a century, the 2024 edition of The Rand Show will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, NASREC, over the Easter weekend of 28 March to 1 April 2024.

    The Rand Show 2024 tickets now available

    This year, the concept is 'Bringing families together and bringing together South Africans from all walks of life.' With a diverse array of activities, exhibitors, entertainment, and events, The Rand Show is a major highlight on the South African calendar, offering an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.

    Please follow The Rand Show across their socials for exciting announcements about entertainment, activations, competitions and much more.
    Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn

    The Rand Show 2024 tickets now available

    Date: 28 March - 1 April 2024
    Time: 9am - 7pm daily
    Venue: Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec
    Address: Corner Nasrec & Randshow Roads, Johannesburg, 2091

    The Rand Show 2024 tickets now available

    Ticket prices:

    Adult = R110.00
    Children 3 to 12 years = R70.00
    Pensioners = R70.00
    Family Package: 2 adults and 2 kids (kids aged 3 - 12. Kids under 3 are free) = R 320.00
    *Family package available online only through TicketPro.
    *A ticket grants access on any one day of the show; tickets can be used for 1 entry only
    *Wheelchair-accessible bathrooms available throughout the site
    *Dedicated bathroom with Baby changing stations available

    Link to purchase tickets: www.randshow.co.za/tickets

    Read more: Facebook, LinkedIn
    NextOptions


    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.

