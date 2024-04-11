SAelections2024: How much ads are costing political parties on Meta and Google

Over the past few months, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has allocated just over R3.4m to digital advertising, with new kid on the block Rise Mzansi investing at least R185,000 in preparation for the upcoming elections.

This data has been provided by Meta and Google.

According to Meta's Ad Library report, the Democratic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus emerge as the top advertisers, while the Economic Freedom Fighters and The African National Congress have not spent anything.

Snippet from Meta for ad spend from 4 February to 3 May 2024.

Specifically, between 4 February and 3 May 2024, the Democratic Alliance spent at least R2.6m and the Freedom Front Plus R239,200 on Meta platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Additionally, other parties such as GOOD, IFP, and ACDP have all invested less than R100,000 in Meta advertising during the same period.

Some of the ads:

According to Google, Gauteng and the Western Cape are where most of the ads have been shown, while Mpumalanga and Northern Cape are at the bottom of the list.

Rise Mzansi:

Democratic Alliance:

It's important to note that this data continues to be updated and may change by the time of publishing.