Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

KLAeMediaDStv Media SalesIMC ConferenceBrand InfluenceV5 DigitalAdvertising Media ForumeatbigfishDaily MaverickLitha CommunicationsBroad MediaWetpaint AdvertisingBizcommunity.comProvantageTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media Freedom News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Kaizer Chiefs vs Sunday World: Press Ombud rules against headline

    By Ombud Watcher Law
    7 May 2024
    7 May 2024
    On Sunday, 21 April 2024, Kaizer Chiefs lost 1-0 to a low-ranked Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, its third loss in as many matches. Off the field, facing off against Sunday World before the Press Ombud over an article in the newspaper, it fared only slightly better.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Kaizer Chiefs’ main claim – that two reports in the paper reflected “the unverified claims of a single source in the club” – was dismissed.The complaint, which was lodged on 8 December 2023, concerned reports that were published in Sunday World on 26 November and 4 December 2023 respectively. Press Ombud rulings are usually issued quite quickly.

    But in this case, Sunday World’s acting editor took months to respond to the complaint. Ordinarily, a publication is required to respond within seven working days. The offending reports focused on allegations of racism, racial tension, and racial discrimination at Kaizer Chiefs, with the second report focusing on the club’s alleged response to the first – a “witch-hunt against racism whistleblowers”. Kaizer Chiefs was given an opportunity to respond to both reports, which it did, with the spokesperson and caretaker coach being quoted in the first and second respectively.


    Three of the eight legs to the complaint were upheld: a breach of clause 1.8 of the Press Code, which deals with the right of reply; a breach of clause 1.2, which requires news to be presented “in context and in a balanced manner, without any intentional or negligent departure from the facts”; and a breach of clause 10.1, which deals with misleading headlines, captions and posters.

    Kaizer Chiefs vs Sunday World: Press Ombud rules against headline

    Clause 1.8 was breached because Kaizer Chiefs was not given an opportunity to respond to the allegation that only “the ‘coloured’ players … were allowed to leave the team hotel to go watch the Springboks rugby final”. That allegation was made in the context of black players allegedly complaining “that the ‘coloured’ players’ matters are always swept under the carpet, while their cases are dealt with harshly.”

    The breach of clause 1.2 was established because of Sunday World’s use of words such as turmoil to describe unhappiness, and witch hunt to describe the asking of questions. In coming to the conclusion that “both reports breached clause 1.2 by exaggerating the matter”, the Deputy Press Ombud found that Sunday World used terms that “are over the top, even allowing for tabloid style”.

    Source:
    South Africa’s media have done good work with 30 years of freedom but need more diversity

      1 day

    The final breach, of clause 10.1, is limited to “the headline and related material of the second article”, and not the body of the report itself. The offending parts were found to “elevate a claim unduly”. In particular, the use of the term racism whistleblowers (in the headline “Kaizer Chiefs launch witch-hunt against racism whistleblowers”), was found to make “a strong assumption that the claims are now established fact.”

    Read the Deputy Press Ombud’s ruling (21 April 2024)

    Editors may feel that this part of the ruling is harsh because a headline has to be punchy to attract readers’ attention; pinpoint precision is a high bar in this context. In any event, our law of defamation recognises that “words that are used in a newspaper heading must not be read in isolat ion – the ordinary reader must be taken to have read the article as a whole albeit without careful analysis” (see here).

    This ruling does not require an apology, a remedy often favoured by ombud rulings. Instead, Sunday World was ordered to publish a correction of each report (in print and online), along with a brief summary of the ruling, and various related material. As is the norm, a draft of the correction is to be submitted to the Deputy Press Ombud for approval before publication.

    At the time of writing, both parties still had time to apply for leave to appeal to the chairperson of the Appeals Panel. Kaizer Chiefs may very well have more reason to feel aggrieved, given that its core complaints were dismissed. That said, Sunday World may feel aggrieved at being accused of publishing exaggerated, tabloid style articles, and having its hands tied somewhat when it comes to headlines.

    This column aims to bring Press Ombud rulings to a wider audience and to give more public scrutiny to the rulings. The column is written by a legal practitioner but reflects the view of GroundUp’s editors.

    Published originally on GroundUpThis article is licensed under a rel="license Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Read more: newspaper, legal, Sunday World, Kaizer Chiefs
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/

    Related

    Albany Bread Girl joy sours to disappointment for content creator and brands
    Albany Bread Girl joy sours to disappointment for content creator and brands
     5 Apr 2024
    Gail Schimmel says SA is conservative in its advertising complaints. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: Legal complaints in South African advertising will stay unique and conservative
     9 Jan 2024
    The Springbox ad outside OR Tambo. Source: Supplied.
    SpringBox: A marketing triumph for Eskort and Metropolitan
    22 Nov 2023
    Information Regulator shows its teeth with first PoPI fine and businesses must take note
    Information Regulator shows its teeth with first PoPI fine and businesses must take note
     17 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Rupert Murdoch's empire was built on a shrewd understanding of how media and power work
     2 Nov 2023
    The club has had a successful branding story. Source: X.
    Kaizer Chiefs - a branding success story
     27 Oct 2023
    Source:
    Sars provides clarity on VAT treatment of cash rounding adjustments.
     24 Oct 2023
    Source: © 123rf A medical certificate produced by an employee to justify a period of absence constitutes hearsay evidence, which employers are entitled to challenge
    Instances when an employer can query the validity of the medical certificate
     16 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz