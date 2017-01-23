Exclusive market research workshops to be hosted only at the SAMRA Annual Conference 2024

A reflection of sustainability in practice, what we do today, will influence tomorrow. #PlanetPeopleProfit.

This year’s SAMRA Annual Conference, hosted at the Thaba Eco Hotel in Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve, will mark the first SAMRA conference after the pandemic. In five years, the market research industry has navigated through many shifting landscapes, while experiencing an unprecedented adoption of technology. This year, SAMRA has included two invaluable workshops, which will shed light on matters that are currently creating challenges within the industry.

Workshop 1 - A panel workshop about Census 2022

Throughout history, all censuses have faced their share of challenges, but the 2022 Census encountered a multitude of unexpected obstacles. StatsSA has identified several contributing factors in its PES document, outlining the reasons that made the 2022 Census an exceptionally unique challenge. Covid being the major contributing factor, multi-mode data collection procedures were introduced, all while many other unforeseen contributing events caused interruptions with the data collection processes and training procedures.

As an exclusive session of this year’s SAMRA Annual Conference, we will be hosting a Panel Discussion where all Marketing Research Thought Leaders can convene to collaborate on finding solutions to the Census 2022 results. Facilitated by SAR, CMRS, FRSS Consultant Neil Higgs, alongside Professional Statistical Consultant Dr. Ariane Neethling (PhD, Pr.Sci.Nat), and GIS Expert Judy Cronjé, this forum aims to explore how the research industry can leverage Census 2022 data amidst the challenges posed by its questionable variances. This panel workshop offers a platform for the research industry to collectively brainstorm and present their suggestions.

Workshop 2 – Reconsidering respondent recruitment in a new era

The success and credibility of a qualitative research project hinge greatly on the quality of participants recruited for the study. The rapid adoption of digital data collection methods post-pandemic has presented numerous challenges for recruiters and researchers alike. This exclusive workshop, a unique opportunity at the SAMRA Annual Conference, aims to identify sustainable yet flexible solutions to these challenges. It offers a platform for research professionals to collaborate and establish foundational guidance for respondent recruitment in the future.

Lebo Motshegoa will host a panel discussion with experienced and respected research industry experts, including Danny Manuell, research specialist at Telkom, Lynette van Duyn, business owner of Fieldworks, and Jani de Kock, research consultant at First Person, and Noluvuko Mathibe, research and insights director at African Response. The session will facilitate knowledge-sharing and learning within the research industry, fostering adaptation to this evolving recruitment landscape.

Don't miss out on these exclusive workshop sessions at this year's SAMRA Annual Conference. Space is limited, so register today to secure your spot and avoid disappointment.

For conference information and registrations visit the SAMRA Website:

https://samra.co.za/samra-annual-conference-2024/