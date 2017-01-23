Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

KLAeMediaDStv Media SalesIMC ConferenceBrand InfluenceV5 DigitalAdvertising Media ForumeatbigfishDaily MaverickLitha CommunicationsBroad MediaWetpaint AdvertisingBizcommunity.comProvantageTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Research Company news South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Exclusive market research workshops to be hosted only at the SAMRA Annual Conference 2024

    Issued by SAMRA
    7 May 2024
    7 May 2024
    A reflection of sustainability in practice, what we do today, will influence tomorrow. #PlanetPeopleProfit.
    Exclusive market research workshops to be hosted only at the SAMRA Annual Conference 2024

    This year’s SAMRA Annual Conference, hosted at the Thaba Eco Hotel in Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve, will mark the first SAMRA conference after the pandemic. In five years, the market research industry has navigated through many shifting landscapes, while experiencing an unprecedented adoption of technology. This year, SAMRA has included two invaluable workshops, which will shed light on matters that are currently creating challenges within the industry.

    Workshop 1 - A panel workshop about Census 2022

    Throughout history, all censuses have faced their share of challenges, but the 2022 Census encountered a multitude of unexpected obstacles. StatsSA has identified several contributing factors in its PES document, outlining the reasons that made the 2022 Census an exceptionally unique challenge. Covid being the major contributing factor, multi-mode data collection procedures were introduced, all while many other unforeseen contributing events caused interruptions with the data collection processes and training procedures.

    As an exclusive session of this year’s SAMRA Annual Conference, we will be hosting a Panel Discussion where all Marketing Research Thought Leaders can convene to collaborate on finding solutions to the Census 2022 results. Facilitated by SAR, CMRS, FRSS Consultant Neil Higgs, alongside Professional Statistical Consultant Dr. Ariane Neethling (PhD, Pr.Sci.Nat), and GIS Expert Judy Cronjé, this forum aims to explore how the research industry can leverage Census 2022 data amidst the challenges posed by its questionable variances. This panel workshop offers a platform for the research industry to collectively brainstorm and present their suggestions.

    Workshop 2 – Reconsidering respondent recruitment in a new era

    The success and credibility of a qualitative research project hinge greatly on the quality of participants recruited for the study. The rapid adoption of digital data collection methods post-pandemic has presented numerous challenges for recruiters and researchers alike. This exclusive workshop, a unique opportunity at the SAMRA Annual Conference, aims to identify sustainable yet flexible solutions to these challenges. It offers a platform for research professionals to collaborate and establish foundational guidance for respondent recruitment in the future.

    Lebo Motshegoa will host a panel discussion with experienced and respected research industry experts, including Danny Manuell, research specialist at Telkom, Lynette van Duyn, business owner of Fieldworks, and Jani de Kock, research consultant at First Person, and Noluvuko Mathibe, research and insights director at African Response. The session will facilitate knowledge-sharing and learning within the research industry, fostering adaptation to this evolving recruitment landscape.

    Don't miss out on these exclusive workshop sessions at this year's SAMRA Annual Conference. Space is limited, so register today to secure your spot and avoid disappointment.

    For conference information and registrations visit the SAMRA Website:
    https://samra.co.za/samra-annual-conference-2024/

    Read more: Neil Higgs, Lebo Motshegoa, Ariane Neethling
    NextOptions

    Related

    We present the 13 insights session summaries selected for this year&#x2019;s SAMRA Annual Conference
    SAMRAWe present the 13 insights session summaries selected for this year’s SAMRA Annual Conference
    22 Apr 2024
    Source:
    RAMS update from the BRC
    31 Aug 2021
    Data scientist Shramik Misra from the Kantar Africa and Middle East analytics team.
    #Pamro21: Kantar presented with Best Paper Award
    30 Oct 2020
    South Africans stick to icon brands in an increasingly complex consumer landscape
    Ask AfrikaSouth Africans stick to icon brands in an increasingly complex consumer landscape
    12 Nov 2019
    Paying tribute to Erik du Plessis
    KantarPaying tribute to Erik du Plessis
    29 Jan 2019
    Ask Afrika Icon Brands Top 10 winners on stage. Image supplied.
    Ask Afrika reveals 2018/2019 icon brands winners
    28 Aug 2018
    LSM vs SEM
    SEMs to replace LSMs over next two years
    13 Apr 2017
    Panel in action: Richard Rushton, Johann Krige, Michael Fridjhon, Denise Stubbs, Neville Carew, Gavin Dittmar and Rico Basson
    Wine industry should focus on domestic market, quality rather than quantity
    23 Jan 2017
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz