Boundless tells story of local SAB Corona’s lime farm’s true innovation

Boundless - The Unlimited Agency tells the story of the SAB Corona Moletele Lime Farm, with its CCO, Roanna Williams.

The agency posted on LinkedIn saying “A huge honour to have been entrusted to tell this SAB Corona Moletele story.”

It describes the story as ”meaningful, sustainable, life-changing, authentic, real impact, innovative, collaborative”.

As it explains while South Africa and China grow limes for the Corona brand, the South African farm overcame a massive agri-challenge so that it could harvest limes all year round instead of only once a year.

“A true innovation. It is affecting lives, impacting the community, empowering women, creating jobs, upskilling farmers, and contributing to the SA economy. If only all brands could do this, oh what a world this would be,” says the agency.

Credit list

Brand: Corona

Client: The South African Breweries



VP marketing SAB: Vaughan Croeser



Brand director corporate affairs: Marsha Kumire



Head of brand: Melanie Nicholson



Corona marketing assistant: Slindile Ngubo

Agency: Boundless - The Unlimited Agency

CCO / Creative Lead Boundless: Roanna Williams



Production co: Eyeforce - AMS | CPT | LIS SA



Director: Arthur Neumeier



Executive producer: Ashleigh Joy Jarratt



DOP: Daniel Walsh

Gaffer: Obakeng Selapisa



Sound: Jabu Msomi



Post production: Farmhouse Studios



Post producer: Rox Truter



Editor: Jason Matthews



Colourist: Kyle Stroebel



Sound engineer: Stephen Webster



Audio: The Work Room

Look out for an exclusive interview with Boundless and Williams - coming soon.