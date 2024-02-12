Boundless tells story of local SAB Corona’s lime farm’s true innovation

Boundless - The Unlimited Agency tells the story of the SAB Corona Moletele Lime Farm, with its CCO, Roanna Williams.
The agency posted on LinkedIn saying “A huge honour to have been entrusted to tell this SAB Corona Moletele story.”
It describes the story as ”meaningful, sustainable, life-changing, authentic, real impact, innovative, collaborative”.
As it explains while South Africa and China grow limes for the Corona brand, the South African farm overcame a massive agri-challenge so that it could harvest limes all year round instead of only once a year.
“A true innovation. It is affecting lives, impacting the community, empowering women, creating jobs, upskilling farmers, and contributing to the SA economy. If only all brands could do this, oh what a world this would be,” says the agency.
Credit list
Brand: Corona
- Client: The South African Breweries
- VP marketing SAB: Vaughan Croeser
- Brand director corporate affairs: Marsha Kumire
- Head of brand: Melanie Nicholson
- Corona marketing assistant: Slindile Ngubo
Agency: Boundless - The Unlimited Agency
- CCO / Creative Lead Boundless: Roanna Williams
- Production co: Eyeforce - AMS | CPT | LIS SA
- Director: Arthur Neumeier
- Executive producer: Ashleigh Joy Jarratt
- DOP: Daniel Walsh
- Gaffer: Obakeng Selapisa
- Sound: Jabu Msomi
- Post production: Farmhouse Studios
- Post producer: Rox Truter
- Editor: Jason Matthews
- Colourist: Kyle Stroebel
- Sound engineer: Stephen Webster
- Audio: The Work Room
Look out for an exclusive interview with Boundless and Williams - coming soon.