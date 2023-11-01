Industries

    Join the first-ever Reimagining Heritage, Archives and Museums conference taking place 13-15 Feb

    Issued by Narrative PR
    12 Feb 2024
    The first edition of the Reimagining Heritage, Archives and Museums convention will take place from 13-15 February, ahead of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair. The three-day convention critically examines key issues facing the museums and heritage space. Through an international gathering of academics, artists and curators, the conference includes panel discussions, workshops, presentations, performances and exhibitions.
    The programme promises a detailed exploration of themes such as repair and restitution, the challenges and opportunities around archiving, role of digitisation in heritage preservation, among others.

    The conference will take place at the Homecoming Centre and includes satellite events such as a cocktail evening at Iziko Museum, as well as walkabouts at both District Six Museum and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

    Tickets are priced at R500 per person, which includes access to all three days of the conference, as well as the opening ceremony at Iziko museum held on the evening of 13 February.

