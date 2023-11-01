Join the first-ever Reimagining Heritage, Archives and Museums conference taking place 13-15 Feb

The programme promises a detailed exploration of themes such as repair and restitution, the challenges and opportunities around archiving, role of digitisation in heritage preservation, among others.
The conference will take place at the Homecoming Centre and includes satellite events such as a cocktail evening at Iziko Museum, as well as walkabouts at both District Six Museum and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.
Tickets are priced at R500 per person, which includes access to all three days of the conference, as well as the opening ceremony at Iziko museum held on the evening of 13 February.