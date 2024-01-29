Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuAmbani Reputation ManagementQuickEasy SoftwareOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)RT7 DigitalHustle MediaTDMCDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

ESG News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    SAB and Moletele Community bears fruit in lime farming partnership

    29 Jan 2024
    29 Jan 2024
    A lack of local supply of limes was affecting South African Breweries’ Corona beer’s authentic drinking ritual. The solution was a novel opportunity to invest in lime farming and in boosting local production, emerging farmers and their communities were significantly empowered.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    SAB’s Corona beer is inherently linked to lime - a wedge of the citrus is traditionally served as part of the drinking ritual. Yet, as the beer became popular in the country, it encountered a severe shortage of limes. The business saw an opportunity to address that issue in a truly meaningful way that delivered value to people, the business, and the environment.

    While limes are grown in South Africa, other citrus fruits are far more profitable. Of the over 90,000 hectares of citrus orchards in the country, less than 10% of the land is dedicated to limes. As a result, consumers either end up paying for expensive imported limes or substitute them with lemons, which present a vastly different flavour profile. The opportunity, therefore, was to increase local production of limes to ensure that they were available to consumers, and at a lower cost than the imported crop.

    The solution was a partnership between SAB, the Moletele Communal Property Association (Moletele Community) and Komati Fruit Group, in a Community Private Partnership (CPP), to establish and run a farming operation that would ensure reliable local production of limes.

    The Moletele Community made available one of their farms, Richmond Kopano Farm about 25km from Hoedspruit, which was on lease to the Komati Fruit Group. The CPP, which was entered into in 2020, saw SAB provide financial support to the tune of R19m, while Komati Fruit Group brought in farming expertise and skills development, and the Moletele community contributed the land.

    All parties to the tripartite partnership are equally and actively involved, and that dedication has made Moletele Corona Limes, as the fruit is called, not only a reality, but also a benchmark for lime farming in South Africa.

    Read more: SAB, South African Breweries, farming investment
    NextOptions


    Related

    2 SAB plants get R5,8bn upgrades
    2 SAB plants get R5,8bn upgrades
    24 Nov 2023
    Cheers to marketing excellence as SAB wins 20 Assegai Awards
    MSports MarketingCheers to marketing excellence as SAB wins 20 Assegai Awards
    SAB launches the Retail Academy to empower SA's small retail businesses
    SAB launches the Retail Academy to empower SA's small retail businesses
    21 Nov 2023
    SAB partners with Eastern Cape Liquor Board to create safer communities
    SAB partners with Eastern Cape Liquor Board to create safer communities
    26 Oct 2023
    The 'Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue' celebrating 10 years of success
    Optimize AgencyThe 'Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue' celebrating 10 years of success
    Source:
    SAB pledges commitment to digital agriculture and inclusive practices
    29 Sep 2023
    SAB and SABC secure rights to televise key 2023 Rugby World Cup matches
    SAB and SABC secure rights to televise key 2023 Rugby World Cup matches
    8 Sep 2023
    Image source: Khaosai Wongnatthakan –
    SAB, ESG Africa launch Beyond Awards for sustainability excellence
    17 Aug 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz