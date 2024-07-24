Marketing & Media Advertising
    #BehindtheCampaign: Blue Ribbon's The Mmmm Yum Taste that makes mom great

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    8 Aug 2024
    Blue Ribbon Bread’s latest TTL campaign from Retroviral plays on the insight that moms always get us and know everything.
    Image supplied. Blue Ribbon Bread’s latest TTL campaign from Retroviral plays on the insight that moms always get us and know everything
    The campaign builds on the brand's already established The Mmmm Yum Taste that brings families together positioning to The Mmmm Yum Taste that makes mom great. 

    "Moms always 'get us' and know exactly what we need and that's what we set out to portray," says Retroviral's chief creative officer, Mike Sharman. “

    "We wanted to make an authentically South African piece of branded content for one of South Africa's most-loved bread brands, so we shot it mockumentary style.”

    The agency was briefed to create a campaign to earn more market share and establish a big brand feel by strengthening the functional positioning while growing the emotional positioning of the brand.

    The client wanted to increase awareness, visibility and accessibility of the brand while building brand love and growing the brand’s credentials.

    Brand promise

    The Blue Ribbon Bread brand promise is celebrating the extraordinary magic of motherhood. Its mission is simple: “To make mom shine brighter with every slice”. And in doing that the brand recognises the unparalleled wisdom of moms—their knack for knowing exactly what we need, when we need it.

    Mom insights

    The campaign is based on several mom insights.

    • The Mom radar is real

      • The Mom radar is often described as a mysterious and powerful ability that helps mothers to anticipate their children's needs. It’s a mother’s intuition and extends beyond her kids, to her whole family -from their location, mood, health, and even who they're hanging out with.

    • Moms have impeccable taste

      • They’re our trusted source for all advice. Her motherly intuition is always right, as she wants to protect us. That's why she knows what's best. They have great taste in values, friends, fashion, style, and food.

    • Moms inspire

      • Overall, mothers are the guardian angels for their children and a source of inspiration, enhancing and motivating them to achieve their fullest potential.

    Brand message

    At the heart of its positioning is the message that Blue Ribbon Bread understands what makes moms truly great.

    From providing nourishment to offering comfort during difficult times, moms are the unsung heroes who make countless sacrifices for their families every day.

    By choosing Blue Ribbon Bread, moms can feel great knowing that they're serving their loved ones not just a meal, but a taste of home and happiness and, kids think their moms are great because she provides the best.

    The campaign

    The campaign shows a typical weekday morning in countless South African households, with kids preparing for school and parents gearing up for work.

    Amidst the hustle and bustle, there's an undeniable sense of chaos as everyone scrambles to find what they need and manage their time.

    Tet, amidst the frenzy, Mom emerges as the unsung hero.

    Despite being up before everyone else, she somehow anticipates and fulfils each family member's needs precisely when they need it most.

    It's almost as if she possesses superhuman abilities.

    This mockumentary-style film peeks into the daily life of this remarkable mom.

    Through humorous vignettes and candid interviews with family members, we witness Mom's remarkable knack for just being great, all the time.

    Then the story gives us the secret behind her unwavering composure: the irresistible taste of Mmmm Yum, which infuses every moment with warmth and comfort.

    The family comes to realise that it is not just Mom's extraordinary abilities that make her great—it's The Mmmm Yum Taste that elevates her to superhero status in their eyes.

    Credits

    Agency: Retroviral
    Chief creative officer: Mike Sharman
    MD: Pippa Misplon
    Creative director: Koketso Masisi
    Account director: Stirling Levesley
    Copy lead: Kgothatso Maditse
    Head of design: Mei Lee
    Strategy: Aimee Waterson
    Senior designer: Obakeng Maloka
    Copywriter: Gosiame Legoale
    Production agency: 10th Street
    Director: Dani Hynes
    Executive producer: Darren Kerr
    Producer: Aliki Saragas-Georgiou

    Read more: Retroviral, Danette Breitenbach, Mike Sharman, #BehindTheCampaign
    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
