Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Duma CollectiveTractor OutdoorKantarMediaHeads 360BrandfundiAsk AfrikaDentsuThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMotsepe AdvertisingHoward AudioATKASA - Digital AgencyAfriGISPointHOMEMAKERSeMediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Social Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    AI's new low: Taylor Swift targeted with explicit deepfake images

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    26 Jan 2024
    26 Jan 2024
    Pop star Taylor Swift has become a victim of AI-generated pornographic images that flooded social media. The viral posts underscore the concerning implications of mainstream artificial intelligence technology.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Sexual harassment

    These fabricated images, depicting the singer in explicit and suggestive poses, were seen by millions of social media users on X, formerly known as Twitter, before being removed.

    According to reports, Reddit banned non-consensual nude deepfakes after they started appearing on the site in 2018.

    Concerns have been raised that AI and deepfake platforms will allow for ordinary users to sexually harass people, particularly women and children. In the US, there has already been reports of teenage girls being bullied by their male classmates who have made fake nude images of them.

    Source:
    SABC investigates deepfake videos impersonating journalists

    15 Nov 2023

    In 2020 Vox made a report that the biggest threat of deepfakes is pornography. Actress Kristen Bell found out from her husband that there were deepfake pornographic images of her on the internet.

    Brand implications

    Last year, the SABC cautioned the public about fraudulent AI generated videos featuring portrayals of journalists and presenters endorsing an investment product.

    The emergence of deepfake technology poses multifaceted challenges for brands. First and foremost, the risk of reputation damage looms large, as convincing deepfake videos can be crafted to disseminate false narratives, potentially harming a brand's standing.

    Moreover, the erosion of consumer trust becomes a pressing concern, as the authenticity of video content, especially involving brand representatives, may come into question, impacting how marketing messages are received and perceived by audiences.

    Read more: fraud, branding, Reddit, Taylor Swift, AI, Karabo Ledwaba, X Twitter
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com


    Related

    #BizTrends2024: Chelsea Owens - 4 digital marketing trends that will shift the needle in 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Chelsea Owens - 4 digital marketing trends that will shift the needle in 2024
     1 hour
    Source: Supplied. Margot Brews, head of health risk management strategy at Momentum Health Solutions.
    #BizTrends2024: AI in healthcare - from hype to a game-changing reality
     19 hours
    #BizTrends2024: Lara-Anne Derbyshire - 4 trends that demand bold moves from creative agencies
    #BizTrends2024: Lara-Anne Derbyshire - 4 trends that demand bold moves from creative agencies
     1 day
    Source:
    #WEF24: Startups to test their AI models on European Commission supercomputers
     1 day
    Source: WEF Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce; Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer; Jeremy Hunt, chancellor of the Exchequer of the UK; Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture; and CNN host Fareed Zakaria speak about technological advances on 18 January
    Davos: 4 themes for PR and communication practitioners for 2024
    1 day
    Source: © 123rf The CMO Council has released its year-end scorecard of B2B marketing effectiveness
    Marketers give account-based marketing revenue growth marginal grades in new CMO report
    2 days
    4 manufacturing trends to impact 2024
    4 manufacturing trends to impact 2024
     2 days
    Image supplied. Geoff Cohen, DYDX addresses the alarming trend in digital advertising; AI-driven fake advertising websites
    #BizTrends2024: Geoff Cohen - The alarming digital trend of AI-driven fake advertising websites
     3 days
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz