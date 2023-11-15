SABC investigates deepfake videos impersonating journalists

Group executive for news and current affairs, Moshoeshoe Monare confirmed that the videos are fake and said the broadcaster does not allow any of its employees to advertise products on its platforms.

“As SABC News, we do not propagate, or we are not an agency or agent of any product or any institution that says you must invest in this or that. We are in the business of news, and what we do is based on credibility and accuracy in seeking the truth, and on the trust that we have built throughout the years between us and the public.

"We would want to restore that trust to say, some of these videos that you see where our employees or anyone associated with us saying invest in that, it is not our policy and it is against our editorial policy.”

He said the SABC is investigating the source of the videos.