Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicGrey AfricaBroad MediaIncubetaOgilvy South AfricaDMASAClockworkAFDART7 DigitalOFM RadioJacaranda FMTopco MediaNew MediaBrand InfluenceMachine_Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SABC investigates deepfake videos impersonating journalists

    15 Nov 2023
    15 Nov 2023
    The South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) has warned the publlc against fake artificial intelligence (AI) generated videos that depict fake representations of journalists and presenters promoting an investment product.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Group executive for news and current affairs, Moshoeshoe Monare confirmed that the videos are fake and said the broadcaster does not allow any of its employees to advertise products on its platforms.

    “As SABC News, we do not propagate, or we are not an agency or agent of any product or any institution that says you must invest in this or that. We are in the business of news, and what we do is based on credibility and accuracy in seeking the truth, and on the trust that we have built throughout the years between us and the public.

    Zanele Potelwa joins S3's Expresso Morning Show hosting team
    Zanele Potelwa joins S3's Expresso Morning Show hosting team

    3 Nov 2023

    "We would want to restore that trust to say, some of these videos that you see where our employees or anyone associated with us saying invest in that, it is not our policy and it is against our editorial policy.”

    He said the SABC is investigating the source of the videos.

    Read more: journalist, presenter, SABC, Moshoeshoe Monare, AI, deepfake
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © 123rf The recent announcement that the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) plenary has officially passed the flawed Copyright Amendment Bill has disheartened the creative industry
    Copyright Bill a serious threat to SA creative industry and economy
    2 hours
    Image supplied. Digitlab’s industry report, Insight 2024: The State of Digital, offers a detailed analysis of the digital marketing arena
    Insight 2024: The State of Digital report provides digital marketing insights
    1 day
    Source: © 123rf WPP and Sprinklr partnership to build new AI customer experience offering
    WPP and Sprinklr partnership to build new AI customer experience offering
    8 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Newspaper chain hires dedicated Taylor Swift reporter, still on lookout for Beyoncé hire
     7 Nov 2023
    Source:
    Actress Scarlett Johansson takes legal action on AI app that used her likeness
    3 Nov 2023
    Zanele Potelwa joins S3's Expresso Morning Show hosting team
    Zanele Potelwa joins S3's Expresso Morning Show hosting team
    3 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. Media, business, government, technology, and community leaders from across Africa and internationally have gathered in Cape Town, South Africa for this year’s annual Africa Business Media Innovators (ABMI) forum which ends today
    Bloomberg Africa Business Media Innovators Forum 2023 explores media opportunities in Africa
    1 Nov 2023
    Source: © Safety of Journalists Platform Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Sunday, based on preliminary findings of its investigation that Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah was killed in southern Lebanon by a &quot;targeted&quot; strike from the direction of the Israeli border
    RSF initial report: Reuters journalist was killed in strike
    30 Oct 2023
    Must read
    Khayelitsha schools battle illegal electricity connections
    EducationKhayelitsha schools battle illegal electricity connections
     44 minutes
    South Africa unveils comprehensive tourism safety initiatives
    Tourism & TravelSouth Africa unveils comprehensive tourism safety initiatives
    1 hour
    Lithium crystal. Source: Sibanye-Stillwater
    Energy & MiningSibanye-Stillwater CEO says lithium prices will rise
     2 hours
    South Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region
    Marketing & MediaSouth Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region
     23 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz