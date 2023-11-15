Industries

    SMEs benefit from Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer event

    Issued by Algoa FM
    15 Nov 2023
    Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are widely recognised as the backbone of an economy, with SMEs contributing over 90% of all formal businesses in South Africa, according to the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
    Walkers wear their support as they walk in unity for the same cause.
    The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa assumes a pivotal role in bolstering the local economy through its support of these small businesses in the radio station’s broadcast region. Within the event's value chain, 75 local SMEs benefit at various stages, ranging from the event's inception to its execution in Gqeberha, East London, and George. The value of services and goods procured by service providers exceed R1.2m.

    Lesley Geyer, the marketing manager at Algoa FM, underlines the multifaceted nature of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, which involves diverse elements like marketing, advertising, merchandise, infrastructure setup, outdoor event facilities, registration, safety, security, catering, and numerous other services. Geyer emphasised their reliance on local service providers across all three cities, highlighting the event's significant impact on both the fight against cancer and the local economy. “Algoa FM is committed to the cause and purpose for hosting this event and we hope to grow the participation across the broadcast region and further afield through virtual participation. Our suppliers have delivered efficiently, and the event achieved remarkable success, even in the face of inclement weather in all three cities,” said Geyer.

    Steve Durmalingam, owner of Steve’s Hire in Malabar in Gqeberha said his family business which supplies and erects marquees, was able to grow due to the support by local events such as the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer. “We are honoured to be a part of this event and grateful to be recognised as a supplier to such a huge charity initiative,” said Durmalingam.

    This year, the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer drew nearly 12,000 participants, of which the majority participated in Gqeberha where the walk has a 25-year history. Post-walk, many attendees frequented the shops and restaurants in Summerstrand, where the five-kilometre walk unfolded. Kirsty Dolinschek, the marketing manager at Boardwalk Mall, noted the substantial surge in business, as the mall bustled with participants wearing their pink T-shirts, affirming the positive influence of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer on businesses. “The mall was a sea of pink. The shops and restaurants were remarkably busy,” she said.

    Jethro Barnard, general manager of Something Good restaurant on the beachfront said he looks forward to the pink stream that flows into his eatery. “The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer brings a vibrant atmosphere of unity and accomplishment to the beachfront. “Something Good is happy to offer a rest point for walkers and it is heartwarming to serve the diverse clientele, all achieving the same purpose,” said Jethro.

    Over the years, the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer has contributed significantly to cancer related charities. This year the beneficiaries are Wings and Wishes and Reach for a Dream, which both play a critical role in supporting children who fight life-threatening illnesses.

    Algoa FM
    Algoa FM is the leading media house connecting people and companies from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo through radio and online channels.
